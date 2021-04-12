We reported a few days ago that Samsung may partner with high-end camera brand Olympus for their future flagship handsets, and the rumours are already flying regarding the implications for this.

One of the most intriguing, via GalaxyClub is that Samsung is reportedly considering adding sensor-shift technology to some of their devices.

Sensor-shift is something of a speciality for Olympus and their mirrorless cameras and it is a new form of optical image stabilization that moves the sensor using MEMS actuators rather than the lens.

In high-end cameras, the main advantage of sensor-shift over lens-based optical image stabilization is that lenses can be interchangeable, something which does not normally apply to smartphones. It can also manage more axis of compensation, currently 5, including rotation, and it is good for l0w-light shots sans a tripod.

The technology has already found its way to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, so it makes sense that Samsung may adopt it.

The only fly in the ointment is that Olympus has recently sold its camera business to Japan Industrial Partners last year, but they may still retain important IP that Samsung would find helpful.

If true, the upgraded camera is expected to show up on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy S22.

via XDA-Dev