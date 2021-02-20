Microsoft is working on a new programming language for enterprise use called Power Fx. The news was revealed by reliable leaker WalkingCat who tweeted:

"Microsoft Power Fx" is a formula based low-code language for Power Platform — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) February 19, 2021

According to Mary Jo Foley, who also commented on the issue, Power Fx is expected to be as easy to use as making an Excel formula, but with the ability to extend it with traditional developer tools.

The language is expected to run on Microsoft’s Power Platform and integrate with those apps and databases, including Microsoft’s Dataverse, a central repository for business data.

Microsoft is expected to reveal all the details at the upcoming Ignite conference in March 2021.

via Neowin