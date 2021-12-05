I think it is safe to say Windows 11 has not been enthusiastically received, due to a number of issues, such as limiting who can upgrade, the very unfamiliar and immature new start menu, simplified right-click menu, limited widget system and much more.

This has not stopped Microsoft from touting the new OS however, but Twitter account FireCube has asked what a more realistic, honest ad for Windows 11 would look like.

If Microsoft advertised Windows 11 realistically. pic.twitter.com/W6kqDpyHgi — FireCube (@FireCubeStudios) December 5, 2021

The deeper truth of the satire is that Windows 11 is really perfectly designed for people who live 100% in the Microsoft ecosystem, but that in reality, this does not describe most people.

