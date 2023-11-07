Waze will start slapping you with crash history alerts every time you travel crash-prone roads

by Rafly Pratama
November 7, 2023

Today, Google-owned Waze announced the launch of its newest safety feature: crash history alerts. This feature uses AI and historical crash data to notify drivers when they are approaching a road that has a history of crashes.

Waze is a community-driven navigation app that relies on its users to report traffic conditions, accidents, and other hazards. The new crash history alerts feature combines this user-generated data with historical crash data to identify roads that are more likely to experience accidents.

Gif displays a demo of the "history of crashes" notification

Sure, it can be harrowing at times. When you first start driving, it can be stressful to get Waze notifications about crash-prone roads. However, Waze promises not to spam you with notifications. 

Instead, they will only send you one alert at a time, and they will not send alerts for roads that you regularly navigate.

You can download Waze on the App Store for iOS and the Play Store for Android.

