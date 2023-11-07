Waze will start slapping you with crash history alerts every time you travel crash-prone roads

Today, Google-owned Waze announced the launch of its newest safety feature: crash history alerts. This feature uses AI and historical crash data to notify drivers when they are approaching a road that has a history of crashes.

Waze is a community-driven navigation app that relies on its users to report traffic conditions, accidents, and other hazards. The new crash history alerts feature combines this user-generated data with historical crash data to identify roads that are more likely to experience accidents.

Sure, it can be harrowing at times. When you first start driving, it can be stressful to get Waze notifications about crash-prone roads. However, Waze promises not to spam you with notifications.

Instead, they will only send you one alert at a time, and they will not send alerts for roads that you regularly navigate.

You can download Waze on the App Store for iOS and the Play Store for Android.