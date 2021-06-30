Yesterday we saw marketing renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 from a number of angles, and today we have a full 3D rotation, courtesy of reliable leaker Evan Blass.
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G pic.twitter.com/elWdV6uLuc
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 30, 2021
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is Samsung’s one of the exciting smartphone releases this year.
The leaked marketing photos show a two-tone design for the Z Flip 3. The clamshell foldable phone will be available in multiple color variants: dark green, light violet, beige, grey, black, pink, dark blue, white.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 30, 2021
According to the leaked marketing photos, the external display on the cover is slightly larger than the one in the first-generation Galaxy Z Flip 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 rumored specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 888 and is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 1.9-inch external display. The Galaxy Z Flip successor is also rumoured to feature an under-display selfie camera, just like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Rumour has it that it’ll feature a dual-camera setup at the back, just like its predecessor.
Other rumoured features include a 3,300mAh battery with support for 15W charging, a dual-camera setup on the back, an 8/128GB storage configuration as standard, and a USB-C port.
The Z Flip 3 will reportedly be significantly cheaper than its predecessor. The clamshell foldable phone is expected to be priced anywhere between $959 and $1,099 in the United States. For the sake of comparison, the first-generation Z flip costs $1,380. You can know more about the device here.
Meanwhile, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 3 on August 28, so we’re roughly two months away from the launch.