Google will reportedly launch the Google Pixel 5a today, and it seems Japanese carriers have just confirmed this, by posting the first Google Pixel 5a ad.

The ad by Softbank emphasises the good quality pictures from the camera, and the high performance at a surprisingly low price.

The Google Pixel 5a is expected to have the following specs:

6.4-inch, 60Hz Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

6GB of RAM

4680 mAh battery

The same design language as found in most Pixel phones, now with the above-mentioned changes.

The back of the Pixel 5a is reportedly rubbery for better grip, rather than plastically, and the power button is ribbed for the same reason. The frame confirms the handset will have a headphone jack, while the battery confirms a best-for-a-Pixel 4680 mAh battery. This suggests battery life will be very good.

We have of course already seen images of the handset, which can be seen below:

Gallery

The handset is expected to launch today, on the 17th of August 2021, and may hit stores on the 26th of August 2021 and should go on sale in USA and Japan for around $450.

via Saran on Twitter