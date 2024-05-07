Want to restrict users from Google Sheets? Latest Workspace update makes it easier

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google Workspace is introducing yet another important update, besides adding Gemini AI to the apps. Now, as announced this week, Workspace lets you restrict users from Google Sheets and other apps that have your Workspace data a lot easier.

In other words, this update introduces context-aware access to block compromised mobile devices from accessing Google Workspace data. It detects unusual events like jailbreaking or bypassing security controls, so if a device that’s previously used for this kind of activity wants to access your Workspace data, Google will automatically block it.

It’s available immediately for Android and will be available for iOS soon for users with certain subscription types: Enterprise & Education (both Standard and Plus versions), Frontline Standard, Enterprise Essentials Plus, and Cloud Identity Premium.

Admins can still, however, make rules to use this feature and check reports for compromised devices in the security center. They can also choose to allow access to compromised mobile devices if they decide to.

Blocking compromised Android and iOS devices itself isn’t a new capability, but the new aspect is the ability to use context-aware access to block them. You can block them by going to the Admin console, then Devices > Mobile & endpoints > Settings > Universal settings.