Samsung is in a leading position in the foldable phone category, but Chinese brands don’t want to be far behind. After Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo, another Chinese brand Vivo will release its first foldable phone, and the official launch is now confirmed to happen on April 11.

Vivo has confirmed on China’s social media site Weibo that Vivo X Fold will go official in China on April 11. The company hasn’t clarified whether the new foldable phone will be available outside China. The Chinese company will also launch Vivo Pad and Vivo X Note on the same day.

Rumors were flying that Vivo would launch two foldable phones this year. While there is no clarity from the company about whether it’ll launch two foldable phones, a few days ago, the company confirmed the existence of the Vivo X Fold. However, Vivo has today officially announced the launch date for the device.

Vivo’s sister company Oppo launched its first foldable phone a few months ago. Called Oppo Find N, Oppo’s foldable phone was successful due to its compact design and development of no creases on display. It received fairly good reviews on other parameters, including performance.

Vivo’s first phone may also see similar success. In fact, it likely will, according to leaker Ice universe. He recently claimed that Vivo X Fold would be a “near-perfect” foldable phone without disclosing much about what’s inside the device.

Vivo X Fold rumored specifications

According to rumors, Vivo’s new foldable phone display will be covered by Ultra-Thin Glass(UTG), like the Galaxy foldable devices. It’s also rumored to have an 8-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will reportedly power the device. It’s said to pack a 4,600 mAh battery with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

At the official launch event, we will know whether rumors related to the specifications of the Vivo X Fold are true. Meanwhile, you can share your thoughts about the device in the comments section.