Vivo has finally launched its first foldable phone in China, called Vivo X Fold. The hands-on images have already been leaked before the official launch, so we’re already quite familiar with what we just saw. That said, it is nice to see the foldable phone from every angle.

The Vivo X Fold is currently limited to China, but rumor has it that it will also make its debut in India at a later date. However, there is no timeline for when it will go Official outside China. The company made no announcement regarding its global availability either.

Vivo X Fold specifications

Vivo X Fold features a 6.53-inch outer AMOLED display and a folding 8.03-inch 1800x2200px LTPO2 inner AMOLED E5 display. Both the displays support a high refresh rate and HDR10+ with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The foldable phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with 12GB of RAM. It is powered by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging, enough to fully charge the battery in just 37 minutes. The X Fold also supports up to 50W of wireless charging and 10W of reverse wireless charging.

As for the cameras, the Vivo X Fold has a quad-camera setup at the backside. The circular camera module consists of a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera with OIS in front of a 1/1.57-inch Samsung GN5 sensor and a 12MP f/2.4 2x (47mm) zoom camera 5x periscope zoom camera (with 60x digital zoom), and a 48MP f/2.2 114-degree ultrawide. The foldable smartphone also features the famous Zeiss camera branding.

Vivo’s first foldable phone has two ultrasonic fingerprint scanners and two selfie cameras to ensure that you can take selfies facing either display. Vivo X Fold will be available in Black, Blue, and Grey for CNY 8,999 (€1,300/$1,415).

Are you excited about the Vivo X Fold? If it launches outside of China, will you buy it? You can share your thoughts in the comments section.