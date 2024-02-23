Viu Downloader: 5 Simple and Efficient Apps

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Choosing a Viu downloader app that will maintain the video quality and provide fast downloads can be tricky.

I’ve taken the time to pick five of the most capable tools. If you’re curious to find out more, scroll down for the details.

YT Saver is the best Viu downloader on the market, as it offers a stable, fast, and secure environment to save content.

Once your video is downloaded, the app will automatically move it to the correct folder. In this case, the Downloaded tab will store all your content and allow easy access and management.

YT Saver’s built-in browser lets you access Viu with a click and helps manage your platforms.

After you’ve opened Viu in your YT Saver app, you can log in normally. Then, you can navigate to the target video and click the orange Download button from the right-hand side.

YT Saver also has a built-in converter that can transform your videos to WAV, MP4, or MOV.

Pros:

Downloads videos from Viu without any issues and supports other platforms as well

Can convert videos to WAV, MOV, and MP4 formats

High-quality downloads

The interface is easy to use

Cons:

Very limited free version

Get YT Saver

WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory is my second software choice for the best Viu downloader. It offers some powerful features in a user-friendly and colorful interface.

The app allows you to transform the downloaded file into over 500 formats, making it perfect for watching on multiple devices. The format compatibility includes 4K/HD MP4, MKV, MOV, AVI, MPG, H264, AC3, FLAC, MP3, etc.

It also supports the advanced encoder H265, VP9, and other h-video formats. Moreover, it can extract audio from video files and convert SD to HD video.

Furthermore, you can even create animated GIFs from videos or a batch of images, making it great for creatives.

As you can see, WonderFox provides excellent features, high-quality downloads, and a powerful converter.

Pros:

The interface is colorful and modern

Supports a variety of video formats

Includes a converter for easy access to files

Downloads videos up to 720p quality

It contains some essential video editing tools

Cons:

It doesn’t support as many resolutions as other software

The maximum quality output is lower than for other apps

Get WonderFox HD Video Converter Factory

GetFLV is an efficient video downloader and converter that works seamlessly with content from Viu, Dailymotion, YouTube, Player, Hulu, etc.

This versatile tool has reached the 3rd position on my list as it offers comprehensive features and versatility. It works virtually with any platform.

The app can automatically detect if a video has multiple versions and lets you choose the one that suits your needs before starting the download process.

GetFLV can also convert your downloaded files into various formats.

Pros:

It includes a video converter

Designed to work with various websites

It detects multiple versions of the same video and allows you to choose

Can convert into popular file formats and optimizes files for over 100 devices

Cons:

Its monitoring tool has a heavy impact on resources for older PCs

Try GetFLV

Viurr is a command-line tool created to help you download content from Viu. Even though it’s competent, it’s mainly intended for users accustomed to command-line interfaces.

Viurr needs Node.js 16+ and FFmpeg to function optimally.

The software is simple to use and has a no-distraction design.

Pros:

It uses the latest technologies to ensure optimal performance

Great tool for people used to command-line interfaces

Downloads video from Viu with excellent quality

Offers customization features otherwise not present in GUI-based tools

The tool is under active development

Cons:

It’s less novice-friendly than other apps because of its command-line UI

Requires the installation of Node.js 16+ and FFmpeg

Get Viurr

Janksta Media Recorder is the last Viu downloader to make the list. It offers an easy way to capture video and audio from various online platforms.

This tool can even download content from Netflix and Hulu, which usually are restricted. That being said, don’t use it to cause copyright infringement.

The app records directly from the browser, removing any sounds and background noises to create a clean and crisp recording.

After downloading, you can use the same app to convert files into over 130 formats and devices.

If you enjoy listening to music, Jaksta includes a built-in guiding system to help you discover new songs, artists, and albums.

Pros:

Captures video and audio from various websites

Downloads from premium websites like Netflix and Hulu

Ensures high-quality recordings

Removes any background noises

Cons:

Some features are only available in the premium version

Get Janksta Media Recorder

How To Download From Viu?

Is It Legal To Download From Viu?

No, it’s not legal to download content from Viu without the owner’s permission. I recommend that you respect the terms of service of the platform. Always ensure you have the necessary rights before downloading.

Choosing the best Viu downloader will depend on how you plan on using it, but it’s safe to say that this list provides you with some comprehensive options.

Share your choice in the comments below!