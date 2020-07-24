Verizon and Microsoft announce partnership to significantly accelerate time to market for IoT solutions

Verizon and Microsoft yesterday announced a new partnership to significantly accelerate time to market for IoT solutions. This partnership will provide all the critical components in the IoT value chain, such as connected devices, network/capability, cloud hosting and artificial intelligence.
As part of this partnership, Verizon’s 5G/LTE Network, ThingSpace IoT platform and Critical Asset Sensor (CAS) devices have been integrated with Microsoft Azure to enable IoT Builders to create new IoT applications quickly and efficiently.
Verizon:
- IoT devices and ThingSpace Platform: Asset Tracking multi-sensor device captures 9 forms of data, managed via the ThingSpace IoT Platform.
- Network connectivity: Verizon’s industry-leading LTE network, delivering secure and reliable LTE-M & NB-IoT connectivity
Microsoft:
- Cloud hosting: Azure IoT Central’s low-code enterprise-grade platform easily scales as you deploy your solution.
- Application template infused with AI: Application-level, cloud-based analytics and pre-built templates for a variety of use cases.
“Microsoft has been on a mission to simplify IoT by introducing Azure IoT Central, IoT Plug and Play and other Azure solutions,” said Tony Shakib, GM of IoT Business Acceleration at Microsoft. “The integration with Verizon makes it easier and to build cellular IoT solutions by leveraging Verizon’s network and ThingSpace platform.”
Source: Verizon