Verizon partners with Google to bring advanced messaging services to Android users

Verizon today announced partnership with Google to bring advanced messaging services to Android users. This new service will be based on RCS standard and will be delivered via Messages by Google app. From next year, Messages by Google will be preloaded on all Verizon Android devices.

With this new app, users will be able to enjoy rich messaging features, such as exchanging higher-quality photos and videos, chatting over Wi-Fi or data, group chats, and more. Customers using Verizon’s Message+ app will also get full access to RCS capabilities by the end of the year.

“Verizon and Google have been working together on Android since the early days of smartphones, and we’re excited to be working with Verizon today to bring a modern-messaging experience to our users,” said Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s senior vice president of Platforms & Ecosystems.

Source: Verizon