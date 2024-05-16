Users can now caption videos in PowerPoint for the web

Microsoft is introducing a new feature in PowerPoint that will let users to automatically generate captions for videos directly within it. This utilizes speech recognition AI. Even a lengthy two-hour videos can be captioned in just three minutes.

Captions are essential for viewers who are deaf or hard of hearing, but research shows they benefit everyone. A recent poll found that a around 86% of people who use captions don’t have hearing difficulties. This goes hand in hand with the “design for one, extend to many” principle, where features created for accessibility can help all audiences.

The AI can generate captions in 63 languages. You can even translate the captions into an additional 76 languages.

A dedicated Captions pane allows you to review and edit the text for accuracy. Each text cue is linked to the corresponding video segment, making adjustments a breeze.

Earlier, Microsoft revealed that PowerPoint for web users can trim videos.

PowerPoint for the web also has the option to import captions created elsewhere. You can add speaker names, sound descriptions, and more to provide an even richer context for your viewers.

This new feature is scheduled to roll out in PowerPoint for the web starting in June. With AI-powered captions, creating presentations that are inclusive and engaging for everyone has never been easier.

More here.