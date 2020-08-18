Untitled Goose Game is a hilarious goose simulator where you go around causing all sorts of havoc. You can steal the gardener’s tools or take everything on the high street. Today, developer House House announced that you’ll be able to play the game in co-op.

On September 23, the title is getting a two-player mode for even more hijinks. Be sure to download the free update on PC then. It’s unclear when it’s coming to consoles, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we know more.

Oh dear! Two horrible geese! A new two-player mode for Untitled Goose Game will be available for free on September 23rd.https://t.co/mLLf8rWG4b pic.twitter.com/9CYeIO1a5N — House House (@house_house_) August 18, 2020

