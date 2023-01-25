Microsoft suggests a workaround for unresponsive Start menu, Windows Search, UWP apps

Microsoft confirmed an issue regarding the unresponsive Start menu, Windows search, and Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps. The problem was noticed by users a week ago but is now being investigated by the software giant. Additionally, a workaround is now available for affected users.

The issue covers client platforms, such as Windows 11, version 22H2; Windows 10, version 22H2; Windows 11, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; and Windows 10, version 20H2. According to Microsoft, the root of the problem might be the problematic registry keys or data that directly affect apps utilizing Microsoft Office APIs.

“The Start menu, Windows search, and Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps might not work as expected or might have issues opening,” Microsoft explained. “Affected Windows devices might have damaged registry keys or data which might affect apps using Microsoft Office APIs to integrate with Windows, Microsoft Office, or Microsoft Outlook or Outlook Calendar. An example of an app affected by this issue is ClickShare.”

While the problem is still under investigation, Microsoft stressed that it is not triggered by an update installation to Windows. Instead, it believes that the issue “might be exposed by an update to an affected app.”

On the other hand, the Redmond company suggested a workaround to mitigate the problem for affected users. In its document, the solution entails uninstalling apps that integrate with Windows, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Outlook, or Outlook Calendar.

“Updates to affected apps or guidance from the developer of the app might also be available,” Microsoft added.

Meanwhile, Microsoft suggested other solutions for some users, especially those using ClickShare by Barco. According to the company, this remedy might work if they are experiencing Start Menu and other shell components failure when apps, including Barco’s ClickShare, access Office APIs. On the other side of the coin, if the users have Barco ClickShare v4.27.0.x installed on their machines, it is suggested to roll back, uninstall or upgrade to stop the propagation. For more information, here is the link to Barco’s Knowledge Base.