Unreal Engine’s MetaHuman Creator is a groundbreaking tool for creating digital humans

Creation of truly convincing digital humans is really hard problem. It requires a huge amount of time, effort, and skill. In order to simplify this process, Unreal Engine today announced MetaHuman Creator, a groundbreaking tool for creating digital humans. MetaHuman Creator is a cloud-streamed app with an ever-growing library of variants of human appearance and motion.

MetaHuman Creator features:

As you make adjustments, MetaHuman Creator blends between actual examples in the library in a plausible, data-constrained way. You can choose a starting point by selecting a number of preset faces to contribute to your human from the diverse range in the database.

You can select from around 30 hair styles that use Unreal Engine’s strand-based hair, or hair cards for lower-end platforms. There’s also a set of example clothing to choose from, as well as 18 differently proportioned body types.

When you’re happy with your human, you can download the asset via Quixel Bridge, fully rigged and ready for animation and motion capture in Unreal Engine, and complete with LODs.

You’ll also get the source data in the form of a Maya file, including meshes, skeleton, facial rig, animation controls, and materials.

Once you have your asset, you can animate it using performance capture tools—you can use Unreal Engine’s Live Link Face iOS app, and Unreal Engine is also currently working with vendors on providing support for ARKit, DI4D, Digital Domain, Dynamixyz, Faceware, JALI, Speech Graphics, and Cubic Motion solutions—or keyframe it manually.

MetaHuman Creator will be available as part of Early Access program within the next few months. You can sign-up here for updates.

Source: Unreal Engine