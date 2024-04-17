How To Unlock iPhone Without Passcode or Face ID With Calculator

Wondering how to unlock your iPhone without a Passcode or Face ID with a calculator? You’ve come to the right place, then.

This quick calculator trick can help you access your device without wiping the data if you get locked out.

I’ve tested the trick on my iPhone. Find below the quick steps. At the end, I’ll also show if the hack really works or not.

1. Access Your Lock Screen

Tap the Home, Side, or Sleep/ Wake button to show the lock screen.

2. Go To Control Center

Swipe down from the top right corner of the lock screen to bring up the Control Center.

3. Modifications in the Control Center

Now, make the following changes from the Control Center:

Disable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi .

and . Enable Airplane mode.

mode. Disable the Portrait Orientation Lock feature.

4. Open Calculator

Tap the Calculator app icon on the Control Center. You should find it at the bottom.

5. Switch to Scientific Mode

Rotate your device to landscape orientation. This should automatically switch the Calculator to Scientific mode.

6. Calculation Steps

Perform the following steps exactly in the order they appear:

Enter 7 and press + .

and press . Enter 4 and press + .

and press . Tap the Euler’s number or e on the calculator.

or on the calculator. Hit ln and then tap Rand.

If you can’t perform the above, you can also try the following instructions:

Enter 789456123 .

. Tap the + sign.

sign. Enter 123456789 .

. Tap the + sign again.

7. Open App Switcher

Now, swipe up from the bottom of the screen until you arrive in the middle. As shown in the screenshot, you must swipe from the bottom white slider line.

This gesture should open the App Switcher.

8. Close Apps for the Home Screen

Swipe up all of the apps to close them. You should arrive on your iPhone’s Home Screen.

How Does It Work?

The trick works only if you previously added your face as the biometric key to unlock your iPhone. Also, the Face ID feature should be working.

To test this claim, I’ve worn a face mask to hide parts of my face and attempted the hack again.

First, I couldn’t access the iOS Calculator in the Scientific mode by switching the iPhone to the horizontal position.

Secondly, after adding 789456123 and 123456789 to the normal iOS Calculator, I attempted to access the App Switcher menu.

Instead of giving me the Home Screen, iOS simply showed me the Passcode entering prompt.

Therefore, you can’t possibly bypass the iOS’s security lock screen merely by typing random sequences on the Calculator app unless Face ID works.

You can try out these alternative methods for unlocking the iPhone 13/13 Pro Max without a Passcode. Any of these hacks should work seamlessly.

How To Prevent the Calculator Trick

If you’re still worried that someone might attempt the trick on your iPhone to access it without you knowing, rest assured, it won’t happen. Your Face ID prevents it from happening.

If you’re not convinced, you can remove the iOS Calculator app from the lock screen Control Center.

Open the iOS Settings app. Swipe down from the top of the Settings screen to enable the Search field. Type Control and tap the Search key on the keyboard. You should see Control Center as one of the top results. Tap on that.

On the Control Center app screen, go to the Included Controls section. You’ll see a red negative sign to the left of the Calculator app. Tap on that. Now, tap Remove on the right side.

This should delete the Calculator app from the Control Center.

Now, an unauthorized person won’t be able to try out this trick.

So, now you know how to unlock your iPhone without a passcode or face ID with a calculator. Did it work for you? Comment below!