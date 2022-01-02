Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is a small, portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that has excellent sound quality and great battery life. The portable Bluetooth speaker is one of the best premium Bluetooth speakers, and the good news is that the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is now available at a discounted price at Amazon.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is now available at $150, down from $200, so you’re getting an opportunity to buy the speaker by spending $50 less than the launch price.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 features

Sound – Megaboom features powerfully loud, clear, and immersive 360° sound with Deep thundering bass you can feel. All carefully balanced so you can hear every note.

All-New Magic Button – Play, Pause, Skip and control any streaming music directly on the Bluetooth speaker with one touch of a button.

Fabric – Megaboom 3 is covered in a two-tone fabric that’s tough and beautiful. Engineered for extreme performance and colored two ways, it comes to life in a range of drool-worthy Iridescent themes.

POWER UP – Charge MEGABOOM 3 wirelessly with POWER UP charging dock–sold separately–so you can grab-and-go, fully charged, to your next musical adventure.

Waterproof – Megaboom 3 is designed to get seriously wet and keep on booming. Featuring a ridiculous IP67 water and Dustproof rating, It can be totally submerged in water for up to 30-minutes. Plus, it floats too.

Durability – mega boom 3 is built tough and ready for adventure. We put it through more than 25 rigorous durability tests including thousands of button pushes, tumbles and multiple drop tests and more.

Party up – Use Party Up on the Ultimate Ears app to pair 2, 3, 4. . . And over 150 speakers for the ultimate sound experience. You can pair any generation of boom and mega boom together.

Battery life – Megaboom 3 enjoys a massive 20-hour battery life. Using the latest cell technology, it will last almost a full day on a single charge.

You can make buy the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Portable Bluetooth speaker at a discounted price here from Amazon.