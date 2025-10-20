Type Like A Pro: Top Speed Boosters For 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Want to increase your typing speed and accuracy? In today’s fast-paced world, efficient typing is a crucial skill for students, professionals, and anyone who spends time on a computer. Fortunately, numerous programs and resources are available to help you improve your typing abilities.

This article explores the top 10 programs to type faster in 2025, outlining their features, benefits, and pricing to help you choose the best option for your needs. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to refine your skills, these tools can help you become a more proficient and productive typist.

What Are the Best Programs to Type Faster?

1. TypingClub

TypingClub is a web-based program that offers a comprehensive and engaging approach to learning how to type. It features over 600 lessons, personalized learning paths, and progress tracking. The program adapts to your skill level, providing targeted exercises to improve your accuracy and speed. TypingClub is a great option for beginners and experienced typists alike.

TypingClub uses a gamified approach to keep users engaged and motivated. The lessons are structured to introduce new keys gradually, building muscle memory and promoting proper technique. The platform also provides detailed statistics on your progress, allowing you to identify areas where you need improvement.

TypingClub can help you improve your typing speed and accuracy. It’s designed to teach you the correct finger placement and technique. It has adaptive learning paths that adjust to your skills. It offers detailed statistics to track your progress.

Personalized learning paths

Gamified lessons

Detailed progress tracking

Suitable for all skill levels

Pricing: Free (with ads), paid subscriptions available for ad-free experience and additional features.

2. Typing.com

Typing.com is another popular web-based platform that offers a variety of typing courses, lessons, and games. It caters to all skill levels, from beginners to advanced typists. The platform features interactive exercises, progress tracking, and customizable settings. Typing.com is a versatile tool for improving your typing skills.

Typing.com provides a wide range of resources to help you learn and practice typing. The platform includes lessons on keyboarding basics, touch typing, and speed typing. It also offers a variety of games and challenges to make learning fun and engaging. The platform’s customizable settings allow you to adjust the difficulty level and choose the keyboard layout that works best for you.

Typing.com is a user-friendly platform with a wide range of typing courses, lessons, and games. It has customizable settings to adjust difficulty and keyboard layout. It provides interactive exercises for all skill levels.

Variety of typing courses and lessons

Interactive exercises and games

Customizable settings

Progress tracking

Pricing: Free (with ads), paid subscriptions available for ad-free experience and additional features.

3. Ratatype

Ratatype is a user-friendly platform that focuses on touch typing training. It offers a comprehensive course that covers all the essential keys and techniques. Ratatype also provides typing tests and certificates to track your progress and demonstrate your skills.

Ratatype is designed to help you learn touch typing quickly and efficiently. The platform’s course is structured to introduce new keys gradually, building muscle memory and promoting proper technique. Ratatype also offers a variety of typing tests to assess your speed and accuracy. Upon completion of the course, you can earn a certificate to showcase your typing skills.

Ratatype offers a comprehensive touch typing course. It provides typing tests and certificates to track progress. It focuses on building muscle memory and promoting proper technique.

Comprehensive touch typing course

Typing tests and certificates

Focus on muscle memory

User-friendly interface

Pricing: Free

4. Keybr.com

Keybr.com uses a unique approach to typing instruction by analyzing your typing patterns and generating personalized exercises. It adapts to your weaknesses and strengths, providing targeted practice to improve your overall typing speed and accuracy.

Keybr.com’s adaptive learning algorithm identifies the keys you struggle with and creates custom exercises to help you overcome those challenges. The platform also tracks your progress and provides detailed statistics on your performance. This personalized approach can be highly effective for improving your typing skills.

Keybr.com offers personalized exercises based on your typing patterns. It adapts to your weaknesses and strengths. It provides detailed statistics on your performance.

Personalized exercises

Adaptive learning algorithm

Detailed statistics

Targeted practice

Pricing: Free

5. NitroType

NitroType is a fun and engaging typing game that allows you to compete against other players in real-time races. The game is designed to improve your typing speed and accuracy while making learning enjoyable.

NitroType challenges you to type words and phrases as quickly and accurately as possible to propel your race car forward. The game features a variety of tracks, cars, and customization options. NitroType is a great way to improve your typing skills while having fun.

NitroType is a fun and engaging typing game. It allows you to compete against other players in real-time races. It improves your typing speed and accuracy.

Real-time races

Fun and engaging gameplay

Variety of tracks and cars

Competitive environment

Pricing: Free, with optional in-app purchases

6. Typing Bolt

Typing Bolt uses AI technology to personalize your typing lessons and provide real-time feedback. It analyzes your typing patterns and adapts to your skill level, offering targeted exercises to improve your accuracy and speed.

Typing Bolt’s AI-powered engine identifies your strengths and weaknesses and creates custom exercises to help you overcome your challenges. The platform also provides real-time feedback on your typing technique, allowing you to make adjustments and improve your accuracy.

Typing Bolt uses AI technology to personalize your typing lessons. It provides real-time feedback on your typing technique. It adapts to your skill level.

AI-powered personalization

Real-time feedback

Adaptive learning

Targeted exercises

Pricing: Free trial, paid subscriptions available for full access

7. AgileFingers

AgileFingers is a web-based typing tutor that offers a variety of lessons, exercises, and games. It focuses on teaching touch typing and improving your overall typing skills.

AgileFingers provides a comprehensive approach to learning how to type. The platform includes lessons on keyboarding basics, touch typing, and speed typing. It also offers a variety of games and exercises to make learning fun and engaging.

AgileFingers offers a variety of lessons, exercises, and games. It focuses on teaching touch typing. It improves your overall typing skills.

Variety of lessons and exercises

Focus on touch typing

Engaging games

Comprehensive approach

Pricing: Free

8. Klavaro Touch Typing Tutor

Klavaro Touch Typing Tutor is a free and open-source typing tutor that is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. It offers a variety of exercises and lessons to help you learn touch typing and improve your typing skills.

Klavaro Touch Typing Tutor is a highly customizable program that allows you to adjust the difficulty level and choose the keyboard layout that works best for you. The program also provides detailed statistics on your progress, allowing you to identify areas where you need improvement.

Klavaro Touch Typing Tutor is a free and open-source typing tutor. It offers a variety of exercises and lessons. It is highly customizable.

Free and open-source

Variety of exercises and lessons

Customizable settings

Detailed statistics

Pricing: Free

9. Typing Trainer

Typing Trainer offers a personalized learning experience with adaptive lessons and progress tracking. It helps users develop accurate touch typing skills and increase their typing speed.

Typing Trainer’s adaptive learning system adjusts to the user’s skill level, ensuring that lessons are neither too difficult nor too easy. The platform provides detailed reports on typing speed, accuracy, and areas for improvement.

Typing Trainer offers a personalized learning experience. It has adaptive lessons and progress tracking. It helps users develop accurate touch typing skills.

Personalized lessons

Adaptive learning

Progress tracking

Detailed reports

Pricing: Free (with ads), paid subscriptions available for ad-free experience and additional features.

10. Speed Typing Online

