Twitter’s much-rumoured Super Follows feature is now live on iOS devices in some regions.

Like Onlyfans, Super Follows is a new way for Twitter users to earn monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers.

Twitter hopes the service will attract activists, journalists, musicians, content curators, writers and more, but their permissive attitude towards adult content may mean a very different kind of clientele.

Through Super Follows, people can set a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 a month to monetize bonus, “behind-the-scenes” content for their most engaged followers on Twitter. Followers get extra special access to their unfiltered thoughts, early previews and subscriber-only conversations from their favourite accounts.

Creators can find and interact with their Super Followers by looking for the Super Followers badge. These public badges will be highlighted under their Super Followers name whenever they reply to a creator’s Tweet.

Currently, only a small group within the U.S. who applied can set up a Super Follows subscription. People can continue to apply to join the waitlist to set up a Super Follows subscription by swiping open the sidebar on your Home timeline, tapping on Monetization, then selecting Super Follows. To be eligible for the waitlist right now, you need to have 10K or more followers, be at least 18 years old, have tweeted 25 times within the last 30 days, be in the U.S., and follow Twitter’s Super Follows Policy.

To subscribe, tap the Super Follow button on an account’s profile to see a description of their paid offerings and pricing. If you’re interested, you can tap again to subscribe via in-app payment. When you Super Follow someone, you’ll see subscriber-only content in your Timeline and you can unsubscribe at any time in your App Store subscription settings for iOS.

For now, Super Followers can get special access to subscriber-only Tweets, with more to come in the future like Super Follows-only Spaces, newsletters, the choice to opt in to different subscription tiers that creators can offer, the ability to subscribe anonymously and more.

Right now, people in the U.S. and Canada using iOS can Super Follow select accounts. Twitter will be rolling it out to people using iOS globally in the next few weeks. Creators can share Super Follows Tweets on iOS only and Super Follows Tweets can be viewed on iOS, with Android and twitter.com coming soon.

Source: Twitter