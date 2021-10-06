Twitter has been trying to turn around its reputation as being the most toxic social network with a number of ways for content creators and users to protect themselves from negative comments.

The latest feature Twitter is testing is a warning for those who are entering a thread which contains heated responses.

It appears Twitter will deliver a warning about proper conduct before users are able to read and participate in the thread.

The feature is rolling out to iOS and Android users, and is only being tested in a minority of users.

Source: Twitter