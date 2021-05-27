Less than 6 months after the launch of Twitter Spaces, Twitter’s Clubhouse competitor in mobile, you can now access Twitter Spaces from your browser on both the desktop and mobile.

Spaces are making their way to Twitter for web! Now you can join a Space to listen in, test out the new transcription design, and set reminders to join a scheduled Space. https://t.co/xFTEeAgM4x — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 26, 2021

The change makes the service more accessible, especially on the desktop.

Gallery

Given that Spaces is an Audio-based experience Twitter has designed the feature so that you can continue browsing the service while listening to a room on the side.

While you can now join on the desktop, unfortunately, you are still not able to host a Space from your browser.

Despite this limitation, Twitter is still performing much better than Clubhouse, which took a whole year to expand from the iPhone and deliver an Android app.

via The Verge