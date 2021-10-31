Twitter PWA is now getting a bunch of new features with the latest server-side update. The update makes the follower management feature available for all. It also includes improvements for Spaces, various playback options for videos, and more.

The update also includes bug fixes and other changes. You can read the full official changelog below to know more about what’s new.

Changelog

New Followers Management: The ability to remove followers is now available for all.

The ability to remove followers is now available for all. Spaces: There is now a section in Privacy & Safety settings where you can control your preferences for Twitter Spaces. You can tweak whether your followers can see the Spaces you are passively listening to.

There is now a section in Privacy & Safety settings where you can control your preferences for Twitter Spaces. You can tweak whether your followers can see the Spaces you are passively listening to. Spaces: Listening to Spaces on Twitter.com is now available for all logged out users.

Listening to Spaces on Twitter.com is now available for all logged out users. Topics: We’ve added additional controls to Topic landing pages to give you the ability to follow or let us know if you’re not interested.

We’ve added additional controls to Topic landing pages to give you the ability to follow or let us know if you’re not interested. Video: We’re experimenting with providing controls for adjusting playback speed of videos. Updated Accessibility: Improved default accessibility labeling for selection pills, along with adding hover labels for embedded actions.

Improved default accessibility labeling for selection pills, along with adding hover labels for embedded actions. Login: Improved autocomplete hints within the login flow.

Improved autocomplete hints within the login flow. Promoted Cards: The associated website’s URL will now always be rendered above the card’s title.

The associated website’s URL will now always be rendered above the card’s title. Spaces: Reactions from other participants can now be viewed within the dock when in a Space.

Reactions from other participants can now be viewed within the dock when in a Space. Spaces: We’ve enabled the ability to toggle captions within the Space dock.

We’ve enabled the ability to toggle captions within the Space dock. Spaces: Spaces presence rings will now show you the Spaces peek view instead of taking you to the landing page. Fixed Accessibility: Modal views which are rendered on top of other modal views should now be handled appropriately by screen readers.

Modal views which are rendered on top of other modal views should now be handled appropriately by screen readers. Accessibility: Increased the color contrast of links when using the primary display color and increased color contrast is enabled.

Increased the color contrast of links when using the primary display color and increased color contrast is enabled. Accessibility: Keyboard focus controls will now work correctly with the audience controls selector.

Keyboard focus controls will now work correctly with the audience controls selector. Account: Unmuting an account will now be reflected properly in the muted accounts list without requiring a session refresh.

Unmuting an account will now be reflected properly in the muted accounts list without requiring a session refresh. Composer: The typeahead menu will no longer conflict with the list of reply Tweets when replying inline on mobile.

The typeahead menu will no longer conflict with the list of reply Tweets when replying inline on mobile. Communities: Corrected instances of needing to scroll to see the Community rules link within the composer.

Corrected instances of needing to scroll to see the Community rules link within the composer. DMs: URLs which do not generate a corresponding card will now show up as text rather than an empty message.

URLs which do not generate a corresponding card will now show up as text rather than an empty message. Polls: Composing a Tweet thread with a poll will no longer cause an error when attempting to send the Tweets.

Composing a Tweet thread with a poll will no longer cause an error when attempting to send the Tweets. Quote Tweets: Multiple tombstones will no longer be rendered on top of Quote Tweets with media content deemed sensitive.

Multiple tombstones will no longer be rendered on top of Quote Tweets with media content deemed sensitive. Sign Up: Fixed translations within certain sections of the onboarding flow.

Fixed translations within certain sections of the onboarding flow. Spaces: When kicked from a Space, you will now be properly removed and informed of the action.

When kicked from a Space, you will now be properly removed and informed of the action. Tabs: Improved scroll snapping of scrollable tabs on Chrome.

Improved scroll snapping of scrollable tabs on Chrome. Third-Party Sign On: The Google sign on prompt will now only be rendered on supported platforms.

The Google sign on prompt will now only be rendered on supported platforms. Topics: Fixed visual issues with feedback buttons on the topical Tweet detail page.

Fixed visual issues with feedback buttons on the topical Tweet detail page. Topics: Hover labels for the Topic dismiss button will now render properly.

Hover labels for the Topic dismiss button will now render properly. Topics: Landing pages will now render the Topic context properly in all cases.

Landing pages will now render the Topic context properly in all cases. Verification: Resolved issues with progressing to the authenticity selection screen when applying for specific types of verification.

Resolved issues with progressing to the authenticity selection screen when applying for specific types of verification. Video: Playback timestamps will now update properly while scrubbing through a track.

As mentioned above, this is a server-side update, so don’t waste your time by checking for updates in Microsoft Store. In order to install the update, all you have to do is open Twitter PWA, then close the app, and open it again.