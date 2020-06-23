Twitter PWA received an update yesterday. The update brings a couple of new features, including the ability to view and send DMs without having to navigate to the DM inbox, save tweets as a draft, or schedule it to send at a specific time. The update also lets you customize lists.

Besides, the update added Internet Explorer support and a bunch of bug fixes. You can see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

New DM Quick Access : We’re testing ways to allow you view and send DMs without having to navigate to the DM inbox. Starting with a small % globally, we’re allowing users to view their DM inbox and conversations through a docked drawer when using Twitter in widescreen.

: We’re testing ways to allow you view and send DMs without having to navigate to the DM inbox. Starting with a small % globally, we’re allowing users to view their DM inbox and conversations through a docked drawer when using Twitter in widescreen. Drafts : Not quite ready to send that Tweet? You can now save it as a draft, or schedule it to send at a specific time – all from the Tweet composer! See it in action

: Not quite ready to send that Tweet? You can now save it as a draft, or schedule it to send at a specific time – all from the Tweet composer! See it in action Lists: Customize Lists you own by adding a banner image. You can upload and preview the image through the edit list flow. Updated Internet Explorer 11 support : twitter.com no longer supports Internet Explorer 11. Please see this Help Center article for a list of supported browsers.

: twitter.com no longer supports Internet Explorer 11. Please see this Help Center article for a list of supported browsers. Lists : Find new accounts to add to your Lists quickly with the suggested accounts tab. Find it under manage members when editing your List.

: Find new accounts to add to your Lists quickly with the suggested accounts tab. Find it under manage members when editing your List. Navigation : You can now use a middle mouse button to open links in new tabs quickly and easily.

: You can now use a middle mouse button to open links in new tabs quickly and easily. Retweets with comments: After launching the Retweets with comments timeline last month, we’ve made some updates! We’re now including counts for Retweets with and without comments on all timelines. We’re also testing a variation on the “Retweets” label on the Tweet detail page to make it more obvious when there are Retweets with comments, so keep an eye out! Fixed Account Registration : Fixed an issue preventing movement through the registration flow when attempting to reuse a previously entered password.

: Fixed an issue preventing movement through the registration flow when attempting to reuse a previously entered password. Emoji Picker : Fixed an issue where opening the emoji picker on Firefox broke the Tweet and DM composers.

: Fixed an issue where opening the emoji picker on Firefox broke the Tweet and DM composers. Lists : Twemoji will now render properly on the List detail screen.

: Twemoji will now render properly on the List detail screen. Media Upload : Attempting to upload media we don’t support or non-media files will no longer leave you in a bad state.

: Attempting to upload media we don’t support or non-media files will no longer leave you in a bad state. Media Upload : Fixed a bug where videos could fail to upload randomly sometimes.

: Fixed a bug where videos could fail to upload randomly sometimes. Tweet Compose : Using the Cmd/Ctrl + Enter keyboard shortcut when the composer is in an invalid state will no longer attempt sending the Tweet.

: Using the Cmd/Ctrl + Enter keyboard shortcut when the composer is in an invalid state will no longer attempt sending the Tweet. Tweet Compose : When adding Tweets to a thread you’ve started on mobile, the composer will no longer scroll you too far up the thread.

: When adding Tweets to a thread you’ve started on mobile, the composer will no longer scroll you too far up the thread. User Profile: Previously, if a user’s Name and Display Name were the same, the “Follows you” indicator on the user’s profile page or profile hovercard wouldn’t be shown. It will now display.

You can download Twitter PWA from the below link, or you can visit Microsoft Store and search for the app.