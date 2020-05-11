Twitter introduces new labels and warning messages to control fake news

In order to control the spread of fake news on Twitter, Twitter today announced new labels and warning messages. For now, the new labels and warning messages will offer additional context and information on some Tweets containing misleading info on COVID-19. Depending on the propensity for harm and type of misleading information, Twitter will take action accordingly. Twitter will take action based on three broad categories:

Misleading information — statements or assertions that have been confirmed to be false or misleading by subject-matter experts, such as public health authorities.

Disputed claims — statements or assertions in which the accuracy, truthfulness, or credibility of the claim is contested or unknown.

Unverified claims — information (which could be true or false) that is unconfirmed at the time it is shared.

You can learn more about this announcement from the link below. In the future, Twitter should introduce similar feature for more sensitive topics.

Source: Twitter