Twitter is testing a new feature for their microblog called tweet reactions.

It replaces the Like heart with a range of emoji, allowing users to more accurately convey their emotional reactions.

Twitter says the Like heart is overloaded and does too many jobs, preventing people from expressing exactly how they feel in a lightweight way. Twitter users were having to find a way to work around this limitation to express themselves.

Twitter is releasing a limited set of reaction emojis initially.

This was based on their research regarding the most used responses.

The feature is currently being tested in Turkey. Twitter will continue to look at how the initial reaction set is used to understand if and how they should change them over time.