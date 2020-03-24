Twitter for Windows 10 has received an update that brings a couple of useful new features, bug fixes and a lot of improvements.

With the latest update installed, you’ll be able to use features like Lists, DM filtering, and a better landing experience when coming to Twitter from an external source. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

New features Tweets : Coming to Twitter from an external source, such as an embedded or shared Tweet? You’ll now have a richer landing experience, including replies and other relevant Tweets!

: Coming to Twitter from an external source, such as an embedded or shared Tweet? You’ll now have a richer landing experience, including replies and other relevant Tweets! Lists : See the best content from your lists! You can now switch between viewing list timelines in “top” or “latest” modes.

: See the best content from your lists! You can now switch between viewing list timelines in “top” or “latest” modes. DMs: Messages that are considered spammy should now be tombstoned properly so you can decide whether you want to see them or not. Updated Media : You can now upload your WebM format videos!

: You can now upload your WebM format videos! Lists : The “Add/remove from Lists” option is now available under the Tweet carat menu, making it easier to update List members!

: The “Add/remove from Lists” option is now available under the Tweet carat menu, making it easier to update List members! Profiles : Clicking “Show more” under Who to follow now takes you to a page with better recommendations and more organization. pe.

: Clicking “Show more” under Who to follow now takes you to a page with better recommendations and more organization. pe. Tweets : You can now select “I don’t like this ad” for promoted content even when viewing the tweet detail.

: You can now select “I don’t like this ad” for promoted content even when viewing the tweet detail. DMs : Composing longer DMs is now easier! The composer will now expand depending on the length of your message.

: Composing longer DMs is now easier! The composer will now expand depending on the length of your message. Events : Carousel now allows some vertical scrolling for increased usability.

: Carousel now allows some vertical scrolling for increased usability. Lists : The creation and edit screen for lists is now a modal.

: The creation and edit screen for lists is now a modal. Topics: Notifications from topics now display an appropriate icon. Fixed Account : Deactivating an account when in Firefox incognito now works properly.

: Deactivating an account when in Firefox incognito now works properly. Tweets : When self-threading and replying to your own tweets, people you’ve mentioned will no longer be included automatically.

: When self-threading and replying to your own tweets, people you’ve mentioned will no longer be included automatically. DMs : Undoing your DM reactions dismisses the summary modal properly.

: Undoing your DM reactions dismisses the summary modal properly. DMs : If you’re scrolled up in the DM conversation view, sending a new message will scroll you to the bottom.

: If you’re scrolled up in the DM conversation view, sending a new message will scroll you to the bottom. Tweets : If you’ve scheduled replies to tweets that have been deleted, these will now be handled properly, and rendered in the scheduled tweets view correctly.

: If you’ve scheduled replies to tweets that have been deleted, these will now be handled properly, and rendered in the scheduled tweets view correctly. Search: Text shown in the search dropdown will now truncate properly.

Since this is a server-side update, you don’t need to install the update by going to the Windows Store. Just open and close and the Twitter app and then re-open it — you’re now ready to use the aforementioned features.

You can download the official Twitter PWA on your Windows 10 PC from this link, or you can download and install the app by clicking on the below link.