TruthFinder Review: Is This Background Checker Legit?

Whether you’re seeking peace of mind or are simply curious about verifying someone’s identity, this TruthFinder review will allow you to make informed decisions about using the background check site.

Founded in 2015, TruthFinder is a website that aggregates public records and other publicly available data to create background reports on individuals.

It has over 60,000 5-star reviews, and offers different services in the US for running a background check, looking up a lost friend, or finding more details about a potential date or business partner.

Below, I’ll dive deep into TrutFinder’s accuracy, cost, and more. But first, keep in mind:

Legal Disclaimer – TruthFinder isn’t a Consumer Reporting Agency (CRA) as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). The site can’t be used for employment, credit, tenant screening, or related purposes.

Features

The background checker allows users to search for people by name, phone number, address, or email address.

Let’s review TruthFinder’s top features:

1. People Search

People Search on TruthFinder will scan public records to compile information about a person. It creates an easy-to-read report within minutes. The data gathered involves background information, police records, social media, civil judgments, and more.

A report on TruthFinder usually includes a summary with the person’s address, contact information, and other details.

It’s then followed by a timeline with highlights of educational milestones, successes, or police records.

Next, you’ll find personal info, contact info, and location history, including past and present residences, place of work or study.

People Search will also include criminal or traffic records and sex offender info with charges, offense dates, and sources.

Next, there’ll be social profiles on all platforms, including Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat, and applicable business profiles with trademarks, affiliations, and corporate filings. However, that’s not all!

There’ll also be detailed information on licenses (professional, hunting permits, gun permits, FAA and DEA licenses), finances (bankruptcies, evictions, or liens), assets in the form of properties or vehicles, and other helpful data.

2. Reverse Phone Lookup

You can look up any number and see who it belongs to. This is incredibly useful if you’re getting calls from an unknown number and you’re not someone who likes to answer such calls.

TruthFinder will create a personalized Phone Report including the identity of the number’s owner, their location history, and associated social media profiles.

TruthFinder reverse phone lookup reviews state that the feature is quite reliable and efficient for numerous use cases. If you’re unsure who your partner is texting, or want to get to the bottom of who is bothering your parents at midnight, Reverse Phone LookUp can be a lifesaver.

Going out on a date? You can also research their contact information, and save yourself from getting catfished.

Does TruthFinder tell the person you looked them up? Of course not!

Love shopping online? Don’t give away details to potential spammers, or identify who you’re buying that old mattress on eBay from. Are they even genuine?

To run a reverse phone lookup, follow these steps:

Enter the phone number on the Reverse Phone Lookup search bar. Enter the area code, and click on Search. Click on Confirm > Agree and continue > Get full phone report > View my report.

Keep an eye on your screen, as TruthFinder might ask you to confirm details occasionally. It’ll also take a few minutes for it to pull up public records and give you the details of the person the number belongs to.

3. Dark Web Monitoring

As data breaches become more common than ever, it’s hard to tell when your information is being compromised on the dark web. You seldom find out till it’s too late, so it’s better to be safe than sorry. Enter your email address and scan the dark web using TruthFinder.

You can also monitor social security numbers, medical identification numbers, driver’s licenses, membership cards, passports, bank account numbers, and credit cards.

TruthFinder uses several surveillance methods to monitor bulletin boards, peer-to-peer file-sharing networks, web servers, file transmissions, and other services.

If you find your information on the Dark Web using TruthFinder, contact relevant authorities, freeze credit cards, and change licenses to prevent identity theft.

If you have multiple email addresses, you can check for each of them on the dark web, or stick to the one you use for official purposes.

4. Reverse Email Lookup

A TruthFinder search for reverse email lookup might reveal the name of the owner, images, associated social media profiles, and any other publicly available background information.

This can include crime check, address lookup, or sex offender information.

Emails are a popular method for phishing scams. Hence, if you’re doubtful about something in your inbox, give it a reverse email lookup on TruthFinder to see if it’s legitimate.

It can also help research business contacts, recruitment agencies, head hunters, online dating matches, and anyone else.

To perform a reverse email lookup, just log in to your TruthFinder account, enter the email address in the search bar, click on Search > Confirm > Get a full report > View full email report.

This feature can also help you find someone’s social media profile or employment history. Even more, if public records are available, you might also be able to view financial assets like properties, vehicles, net worth, and loan details.

5. Public Records Search

A public records search on TruthFinder can help you search someone’s criminal record, public arrest records, traffic records, employment history, relatives, and associated social media profiles.

You can see whether a person is claiming to be someone else, or if they have the financial assets they’re claiming. You can also find out whether a person is a sex offender or not.

From traffic records to court records, a TruthFinder search reveals accurate background information on anyone living in the United States.

You can also find addresses and location history when you do a public records search on TruthFinder.

Log in to TruthFinder’s Public Records search, enter a phone number, or a first name and last name. Click on Search > Confirm > View full report and wait for a few minutes for the results to load. If there are multiple people with the same name you have provided, you’ll be asked to choose one of the options to proceed.

6. Username Lookup

If you want to look up a social media username from Instagram, Twitter, or Snapchat, you can use TruthFinder’s username lookup to see who the profile belongs to, if there are other profiles associated with it, or what their social media timeline has been about.

The username lookup feature can come in handy when someone’s impersonating you on social media, or you’re trying to find the identity of an online date.

You can also use this feature to reconnect with old friends, check on your children’s social media activities for their safety, and manage your online reputation.

For username lookup, log in to your TruthFinder profile, enter the username in the search bar, and click on Search > Get or View the full report.

You’ll have to be patient here. The TruthFinder search takes a while to complete. Once the report is ready, you’ll find all the background information available on public records.

7. Report Monitoring

In addition to TruthFinder’s background checks, the site provides a unique feature that competitors don’t offer: report monitoring.

You can turn on Report Monitoring for any of its reports: people report, phone report, public records report, and see whether there has been a change.

You’ll be notified automatically in case of a change or an update. This way, you can always be on the top of your saved reports.

Not only do you not have to visit courthouses filing for public information, but also you can keep track of offenders from your device anywhere, anytime.

How Does TruthFinder Work?

TruthFinder works by collecting and compiling data from multiple sources to create background reports for individuals living in the United States:

Public Records

TruthFinder’s biggest arsenal of reliable information comes from public records like courthouses, state archives, birth and death certificates, traffic records, police records, criminal records, marriage licenses, and business licenses.

So, if you weren’t sure and wondered if is TruthFinder any good, the answer is yes. TruthFinder regularly updates background information from country, state, and federal databases.

Social Media

User reviews of the TruthFinder website reveal how helpful it is in locating old friends or family. No doubt, because it regularly collects and compiles information from all available social media sites. It can pull up contact information, location history, posts, as well as stories that are public or semi-public.

TruthFinder background checks always involve associated social media profiles of a person on Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter (or X), LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. If you’re wondering how accurate is TruthFinder, it’s as accurate as these social media sites and public records combined together.

Dark Web

TruthFinder also has a dark web monitoring feature that relies heavily on scanning all activities in the Dark Web.

It finds sensitive data, leaked financial or property details, personal details, contact information, or images that are being compromised or being sold for illegal purposes.

Is TruthFinder reliable in compiling accurate data based on unregulated dark web information?

Well, I did find some accurate results, and all TruthFinder reviews on third-party apps and search engines have positive things to say about the website.

Ease of Use

When I reviewed the Truthfinder website, I found it to be clean and simple. It offers 5-6 services, as a background check platform, yet manages to have an easy-to-use interface that’s navigable and quick to operate.

It doesn’t have a steep learning curve and it generates intelligible and easy-to-read reports with all the compiled information.

A sample report on TruthFinder will have summary and streamlined sections on contact information, addresses or location, financial assets, criminal records, police arrest records, social media profiles, and others.

TruthFinder Pricing

Is TruthFinder free? No. If you’re not a registered user, it’ll ask you to complete payment to access your details.

TruthFinder offers up to 3 different membership plans and 2 add-on plans for its different services. Once you pick a membership, you’re automatically charged monthly.

Also worthy of note is that it doesn’t have a free trial version you could try before taking on a subscription.

Let’s take a quick look at the subscription plans it offers:

People Search at $28.05/month with unlimited person and location reports.

at $28.05/month with unlimited person and location reports. Reverse Email Lookup at $29.73/month with unlimited person and email reports.

at $29.73/month with unlimited person and email reports. Reverse Phone Lookup at $4.99/month with unlimited phone reports.

You can add two add-ons to any of the subscriptions above:

Report Monitoring at $3.99/month in addition to the above plan you’re taking to see if there are any changes in a report over a month.

at $3.99/month in addition to the above plan you’re taking to see if there are any changes in a report over a month. Dark Web Monitoring at $2.99/month for ongoing monitoring of any personal info available on the dark web like stolen passwords, credit details, and personal credentials.

To cancel your TruthFinder membership, go to Membership Settings > Active Subscriptions and click on Cancel Subscription at the bottom right of the page.

You can also cancel your subscription over phone by dialing (855) 921-3711 between 7AM – 4PM (PT) on weekdays.

Get TruthFinder

TruthFinder Review: Verdict

TruthFinder offers a deep dive into someone’s past with location details, criminal records, or financial information.

One thing to note is that, like most other background check sites, it has no free trial. Hence, you’ve no way of knowing if you’ll find the information you’re looking for unless you subscribe.

Its monthly subscription can be a waste if you have a one-time need. However, it covers a lot of use cases and can be used in a variety of situations.

I found the platform quite intuitive, and easy to use. It also has an app for Android and Apple for accessing reports and conducting searches more conveniently.

Its reports are comprehensive and can go back up to 10-15 years.

Lastly, remember that it only covers US users or residents. So, using it to find information about someone located elsewhere will be a waste of time and money.

To conclude this TruthFinder review, I’ll say the service is reliable and easy to use. However, remember to take the information you find there with a grain of salt. Public record information isn’t always accurate or up-to-date.

FAQs

Is TruthFinder free?

No, TruthFinder isn’t free. It has 3 subscription plans between $4.99/month and $29.73/month. It doesn’t offer a free trial for any of these subscriptions.

How far does TruthFinder go back?

TruthFinder reports can go back up to 10 or 15 years in the past. It searches publicly available records for criminal offenses, police records, court cases, financial details, location, and other information.

Is TruthFinder legit?

Yes, based on most Truthfinder Inc. reviews, including this one, the site is legit. it’s a legal service that compiles data from public records, social media, and the dark web. However, as is the case with all background checkers, the information isn’t always 100% accurate. Use your own judgment and take all you find here with a grain of salt.

Is TruthFinder accurate?

Yes, it’s one of the most accurate background check services available which gets its data on individuals from public records available with governments, social media, and the dark web. It also offers unique services like round-the-clock report monitoring to see if your reports about a person change in the upcoming days.

Is it legal to use TruthFinder?

Yes, TruthFinder is legal to use in the USA. That’s because it gets its available data from public records like state archives, criminal or traffic records, licenses, registrations, birth and death certificates, and more. However, you can’t use it for commercial or business purposes.

Can someone tell if you looked them up on TruthFinder?

No, TruthFinder is completely anonymous. A person can’t know that you looked them up whether you’re doing a people search, an email reverse lookup, or a phone lookup.