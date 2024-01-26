Anthropic data breach: account information misdirected to third-party

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Anthropic, a leading AI safety and research company which is backed by Amazon and Google, informed clients of a misdirected account information breach, as reported by Windows Report. The company confirmed in a letter that an external contractor sent certain client data to an unauthorized third party.

According to Anthropic, the leaked information includes account names and accounts receivable data as of December 31, 2023. The company emphasizes that no sensitive data, such as banking information, payment details, or proprietary research materials, was compromised.

Anthropic is actively investigating the incident and has notified relevant authorities. The company assures clients that the breach is contained and its systems remain secure.

This information did not include sensitive personal data, including banking or payment information, or prompts/outputs. Based on our investigation to date, the contractor’s actions were an isolated error that didn’t arise from or result in any of our systems being breached. We also aren’t aware of any malicious behavior arising out of this disclosure.

The recipient’s identity and motives remain unknown as investigators determine the extent of potential harm from the incident.

Anthropic has pledged to provide further updates as the investigation progresses. Additionally, the company reiterates its commitment to data security and client privacy.