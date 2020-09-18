Trump bans WeChat and TikTok apps to safeguard the national security of the United States

President Donald Trump today announced that WeChat and TikTok apps will be banned to safeguard the national security of the United States. From September 20, WeChat and TikTok will not be available from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

President Trump believes that both WeChat and TikTok collect vast swaths of data from users, including network activity, location data, and browsing and search histories. And both these apps are active participant in China’s civil-military fusion and is subject to mandatory cooperation with the intelligence services of the CCP. So, this results in the use of WeChat and TikTok creating unacceptable risks to US national security.

“Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party,” said U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. “At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations.”

Source: US Gov