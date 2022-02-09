Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External Hard Drive at 14% Off

For easy data accessibility and storage, buy the Toshiba Canvio Basics compact hard drive. 1TB capacity provides ample storage capacity, and a lightweight and stylish appearance guarantee simple travel. This Toshiba Canvio Basics portable hard drive has USB 3.0 ports to transport information up to 5Gbps for quick file sharing.
Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External Hard Drive is available with a 1-year standard limited warranty on parts and labor.
Features
- Offers sufficient capacity for saving papers, images, media, and much more.
- Provides a simple way to attach to gadgets. Backward compliant with USB 2.0 for easy PC connection.
- USB 3.0 supports data transmission rates of up to 5 Gbps.
- Allow for a quick reaction time when upgrading files.
- Allows you to carry your data with you on the go.
- A slim design with a smooth, smudge-resistant coating.
- Plug & play; no program to download; simple to operate.
- For Windows PC, the drive is mounted as NTFS. For Mac machines, reformatting is needed.
Product Specifications
- Storage Capacity: 1000 gigabytes
- Storage Drive Type: HDD
- Form Factor: 2.5 in.
- Style: plug & play
- Interface(s): USB Type C (USB 3.0 Gen1), USB Type B
- Model Number: HDTB410XK3AA
- Internal Or External: External
- External Hard Drive Type: Portable
- Operating System Compatibility: None
- Product Dimensions (L X W X H): ?4.3 x 3.1 x 0.55 inches
- Minimum System Requirements: Apple MacOS X 10.10, Apple MacOS X 10.11, Microsoft Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10, Apple macOS 10.12.
- Compatible devices: PC, Mac.
- Security Features: None
- Series: Canvio Basics
- Specific Uses of Product: Personal, gaming, business
- Hard Drive Rotational Speed: 5400 RPM
- Usage: Everyday computing
- Memory Card Type: None
- Power Source: USB port
