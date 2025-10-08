Top Selfie Sticks For Insta360 X3

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Capturing stunning 360-degree footage with your Insta360 X3 is an amazing experience, but holding the camera directly can be cumbersome and limit your creative angles. That’s where an invisible selfie stick comes in. These sticks are designed to disappear in your 360 videos, giving the illusion of a floating camera and unlocking incredible perspectives.

Choosing the right invisible selfie stick can elevate your Insta360 X3 videos from ordinary to extraordinary. We’ve compiled a list of the best options available, considering factors like durability, length, compatibility, and overall value.

What Are the Best Invisible Selfie Sticks for Insta360 X3?

Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick

The original is often the best, and that holds true for the Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick. Designed specifically for Insta360 cameras, this stick seamlessly integrates with your X3, providing a secure and reliable connection. Its lightweight and durable construction makes it perfect for on-the-go shooting. It’s also designed to be completely invisible in 360 footage, ensuring a clean and professional look.

This selfie stick is a reliable choice for any Insta360 X3 user looking for a seamless and invisible shooting experience. Its compatibility and durable build quality make it a worthwhile investment.

Key Features:

Officially designed for Insta360 cameras

Automatically removed in 360 shots for an invisible effect

Lightweight and portable

Durable construction

Pricing: $35

Hohem iSteady Multipurpose Extension Pole Tripod

The Hohem iSteady Multipurpose Extension Pole Tripod is a versatile option that functions as both a selfie stick and a tripod. This makes it perfect for capturing both handheld shots and stable, stationary footage. The extension pole allows you to reach a variety of angles, while the tripod base provides stability for time-lapses or group photos. It’s also compatible with a wide range of cameras, including the Insta360 X3.

This is a great option for users who need a versatile tool for both handheld and stationary shots. The added tripod functionality makes it a valuable addition to any videographer’s kit.

Key Features:

2-in-1 design: selfie stick and tripod

Extendable pole for versatile angles

Stable tripod base

Wide compatibility with various cameras

Pricing: $49

TELESIN Extendable Carbon Fiber Selfie Stick

For those seeking a premium and lightweight option, the TELESIN Extendable Carbon Fiber Selfie Stick is an excellent choice. Constructed from carbon fiber, this stick is incredibly strong yet remarkably light, making it easy to carry on adventures. Its extendable design allows you to reach impressive heights, capturing unique perspectives with your Insta360 X3.

The carbon fiber construction provides a premium feel and ensures durability. This selfie stick is ideal for users who prioritize portability and strength.

Key Features:

Ultra-lightweight carbon fiber construction

Extendable design for maximum reach

Durable and strong

Comfortable grip

Pricing: $89

SANDMARC Pole – Black Edition

The SANDMARC Pole – Black Edition is built for adventure. Crafted from high-quality materials, this pole is designed to withstand the rigors of outdoor use. Its durable construction and secure locking mechanism ensure that your Insta360 X3 stays safe and stable, even in challenging conditions. It’s also waterproof, making it perfect for water sports and other aquatic activities.

This pole is a reliable companion for any adventure videographer. Its rugged design and waterproof construction make it ideal for capturing stunning footage in any environment.

Key Features:

Durable and rugged construction

Waterproof design

Secure locking mechanism

Designed for outdoor adventures

Pricing: $129

Suptig 47.2″ Waterproof Extendable Selfie Stick

The Suptig Waterproof Extendable Selfie Stick is a budget-friendly option that doesn’t compromise on quality. This stick is waterproof, making it suitable for underwater use, and extendable, allowing you to capture a wide range of angles. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry, while its durable construction ensures that it can withstand the elements.

This is a cost-effective choice for users who need a waterproof selfie stick without breaking the bank. It’s perfect for capturing memories during water-based activities.

Key Features:

Waterproof design for underwater use

Extendable for versatile angles

Compact and lightweight

Affordable price

Pricing: $20

Feature Comparison

Feature Insta360 Invisible Selfie Stick Hohem iSteady Multipurpose Extension Pole Tripod TELESIN Extendable Carbon Fiber Selfie Stick SANDMARC Pole – Black Edition Suptig 47.2″ Waterproof Extendable Selfie Stick Material Aluminum Alloy Aluminum Alloy/Plastic Carbon Fiber Aluminum Alloy Aluminum Alloy/Plastic Waterproof No No No Yes Yes Tripod Function No Yes No No No Weight Lightweight Moderate Ultra-lightweight Moderate Lightweight Price (Approx.) $35 $49 $89 $129 $20

Tips for Choosing the Right Selfie Stick

Consider your needs: Think about how you’ll be using the selfie stick and choose one that matches your specific requirements.

Think about how you’ll be using the selfie stick and choose one that matches your specific requirements. Check the compatibility: Ensure that the selfie stick is compatible with your Insta360 X3.

Ensure that the selfie stick is compatible with your Insta360 X3. Pay attention to the material: Choose a selfie stick made from durable materials that can withstand the elements.

Choose a selfie stick made from durable materials that can withstand the elements. Read reviews: See what other users have to say about the selfie stick before making a purchase.

Finding the Perfect Angle

Choosing the right invisible selfie stick can dramatically improve your Insta360 X3 footage. Consider your budget, shooting environment, and desired features to make the best choice. With the right selfie stick, you can unlock new creative possibilities and capture stunning 360-degree videos.

FAQ

What makes a selfie stick “invisible”?

Invisible selfie sticks are designed to be automatically removed from 360-degree footage, creating the illusion of a floating camera.

What length of selfie stick is best for Insta360 X3?

The ideal length depends on your shooting style. Longer sticks offer more dramatic angles, while shorter sticks are more portable.

Are all selfie sticks compatible with the Insta360 X3?

While many are compatible, it’s best to choose one specifically designed for Insta360 cameras for optimal performance.

Can I use a selfie stick underwater?

Yes, but you need to choose a waterproof selfie stick designed for underwater use.

How do I make sure the selfie stick is completely invisible in my footage?

Ensure the stick is fully extended and that you’re shooting in good lighting conditions. The Insta360 app automatically removes the stick during processing.

