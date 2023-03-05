These are the top i7 Windows laptops of 2023 according to the latest benchmarks

The central processing unit is one of the main things you must consider when looking for the best laptop in the market. Intel is an excellent brand to consider for such a component, and one of the best CPU versions it now offers is the Core i7. However, the i7 has different mobile processor generations, which means you have to do some research to decide which one to have in your future laptop.

How to determine the best i7 processors?

In 2008, Intel introduced the first generation of its i7 processors called the “Nehalem microarchitecture.” Now, the i7 is on its 13th generation (Raptor Lake), giving you a bunch of i7 processor generations to consider. And if you want to test them, the best way is to use benchmarking tools and software.

There are lots of choices you can rely on today, including Intel’s own Processor Diagnostic Tool, PerformanceTest, Cinebench R23, Geekbench, UserBenchmark, 3DMark, and more. Of course, each tool (the results also depend on the test conditions and system configurations) will give you different results, which is why you need to test the CPUs using the same tool to ensure they are assessed using the same standards. However, accessing this multitude of i7 processors is impossible for anyone, but there is a solution for that.

Picking the best i7 CPU and i7 Windows laptop in 2023

There is a handful of reliable websites now offering CPU benchmarks that compare multiple processors through the performance scores they received on a standardized series of tests. The scores and rankings of the i7 CPUs, however, vary due to the variety of tools used for the benchmarking process. Nonetheless, these benchmarks will give you helpful insights into the top i7 processors that can perform the best. They can help you decide what i7 Windows laptops to get, especially this year as new models with the latest 13th generation of Core i7 continue to emerge.

Some recently released 13th-generation i7 processors include the Core i7-1355U, Core i7-1360P, Core i7-13700H, Core i7-13620H, and Core i7-13700HX. Below, we will share a list of 2023 i7 Windows laptops that now possess them alongside their benchmark scores from different tools and software used to test them.

Top i7 Windows laptops of 2023

Acer Aspire 5. Acer now offers new Aspire 5 laptops utilizing a 10-core Intel 13th Gen Core i7 1355U. Compared to the Intel 12th Gen Core i7-1255U available in some Aspire 5 models, Core i7-1355U has a 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz VS 4.7 GHz) and performs significantly better in different benchmark tests conducted. In this new version of Aspire 5 Acer recently announced, you get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. As usual, Aspire 5 is available in 14, 15.6, and 17.3 inches, and i7-1355U is integrated into all of them.

Aside from that, Aspire 5 boasts up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB (PCIe Gen4 NVMe) of storage. Other noteworthy features you are getting from Aspire 5 are the support for a 1080p webcam, a TwinAir cooling system, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI 2.1.

If you want another suggestion using Core i7-1355U, Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 is also an excellent choice. Aside from the CPU, its other notable specs include 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD HDD, and an Intel Iris Xe graphics processor. It is also a convertible laptop, which allows you to use it as a tablet.

LG Gram 17. This Windows laptop has one of the latest i7 13th generation CPUs in the market now. Gram 17 sports Core i7-1360P with 12 cores and 16 threads. According to Passmark, its CPU mark surpassed AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, Intel Core i7-11800H (2.30GHz), AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, and Apple M1 8 Core 3200 MHz in the recent CPU ranking.

Gram 17 also comes with a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, which is not that impressive if you are looking for a powerful laptop for gaming. Nonetheless, it should let you handle heavy daily work, such as video editing. On a more positive note, the unit will give you a wide 17-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio plus Quad HD+ resolution (2560 x 1600), giving you stunning, sharp images.

Additionally, despite its size, Gram 17 is lightweight at 3.2 pounds, making it perfect even for business individuals who always travel. Plus, it offers several ports, including two USB Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, and a microSD card reader. If you want to consider this, you can have up to 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD.

MSI Stealth 14 Studio. This model from MSI comes with Core i7-13700H with 14 cores and 20 threads, which, according to tests, can match the Intel Core i9-12900HK in terms of performance. In Cinebench R23, it scored 1831 in single-core and 16952 in multi-score. In Geekbench 5, meanwhile, it received scores of 1753 for single-core and 12747 for multi-core.

Using Core i7-13700H and up to GeForce RTX 4070, Stealth 14 Studio can handle heavy tasks, from gaming to creative activities. Despite this power, it is a lightweight device that professionals/gamers can bring everywhere, thanks to its 1.7kg and 19mm slim body. And given that the model is designed with gamers in mind, it is undeniably charismatic in looks, giving you a choice between a pure white design or a star-blue body.

Additionally, its keyboard is adorned with RGB lighting installed per key, giving you a striking set of key colors. This gamer-centered design doesn’t end there. Stealth 14 Studio also has a dedicated vapor chamber cooler on the CPU and GPU and a 14-inch QHD+ 240 Hz 16:10 display that boasts a 240 Hz refresh rate.

MSI Katana 15. It is another powerful laptop you can rely on for heavy multitasking and gaming. Katana 15 sports an Intel Core i7-13620H processor and up to GeForce RTX 4060. According to MSI, compared to the previous gen i7-12650H, the Core i7-13620H gives Katana 15 a 15% performance boost (more Core i7-13620H benchmarks here). That is all possible with the new processor’s 6 performance cores and 4 efficient cores and 16 threads.

As usual, as a gaming laptop, Katana 15 has an RGB feature in its keyboard, which applies 4-Zone RGB. And to ensure maximum performance all of the time despite hour-long gaming, it uses a “Shared-Pipe design,” wherein the heat pipe is attached to both CPU and GPU. It is a bit larger than Stealth 14 Studio, but this gives you a bigger Full HD (1920×1080) screen at 15.6 inches with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

Best 2023 Windows i7 laptops: Are they worth buying?

Picking a laptop should always depend on your activities. Sure, you can always go for older laptop models released years ago, but will they satisfy your needs? And in case you are considering any of the Windows i7 laptops mentioned above, it is important to determine exactly where you will use them.

MSI is one of the best choices for gamers, but it can be overkill for some. In such a case, you might want to consider the revamped models of other brands like Acer, which now offers its laptops with better and more powerful i7 processors. And if you want other choices, you might want to wait a little longer since the 13th gen of the Core i7 is still relatively new in the market. Nonetheless, according to a report, different companies (Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, Asus, and Razer) have promised to deliver more 13th gen i7 laptops soon, giving you more than 60 choices in the future.