Top Document Management Systems For Windows In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

In today’s digital age, managing documents efficiently is crucial for businesses of all sizes. A robust document management system (DMS) for Windows can streamline workflows, improve collaboration, and enhance security. Choosing the right DMS can feel overwhelming, so we’ve curated a list of the best options available in 2025.

This article highlights seven top document management systems designed specifically for Windows environments, offering a range of features and functionalities to meet diverse business needs. We’ll explore their strengths, weaknesses, and pricing to help you make an informed decision.

Which Document Management System is Right for Your Windows PC?

M-Files

M-Files is an intelligent information management platform that goes beyond traditional document management. It organizes information based on what it is, rather than where it’s stored, using metadata-driven architecture. This makes finding and managing documents incredibly efficient. M-Files automates workflows, ensures compliance, and integrates seamlessly with other business systems. Its advanced AI capabilities help to classify and extract information from documents automatically.

M-Files is particularly helpful for organizations that need to manage large volumes of complex documents and require robust compliance features. The system’s metadata-driven approach ensures that information is always accessible and accurate, regardless of its location.

Key Features:

Metadata-driven architecture

Automated workflows

AI-powered information extraction

Version control and audit trails

Pricing: Contact M-Files for a custom quote.

DocuWare

DocuWare is a cloud-based document management and workflow automation solution. It digitizes and automates business processes, reducing manual tasks and improving efficiency. DocuWare offers features such as intelligent indexing, electronic signatures, and secure document storage. It’s a scalable solution that can grow with your business. DocuWare’s cloud-based nature makes it accessible from anywhere, promoting collaboration and flexibility.

DocuWare excels at streamlining invoice processing, HR management, and other document-intensive workflows. Its user-friendly interface and powerful automation capabilities make it a popular choice for businesses looking to improve their operational efficiency.

Key Features:

Cloud-based accessibility

Workflow automation

Intelligent indexing

Electronic signatures

Pricing: Starts at $300 per month.

Laserfiche

Laserfiche is a comprehensive enterprise content management (ECM) system that offers document management, business process automation, and records management capabilities. It provides a secure and centralized repository for all your documents, ensuring compliance and data governance. Laserfiche’s robust features and customizable workflows make it suitable for large organizations with complex document management needs.

Laserfiche helps organizations automate tasks, reduce errors, and improve decision-making. Its advanced security features protect sensitive information and ensure compliance with industry regulations.

Key Features:

Enterprise content management

Business process automation

Records management

Advanced security features

Pricing: Contact Laserfiche for a custom quote.

OpenKM

OpenKM is an open-source document management system that offers a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to digitize their documents and automate their workflows. It provides features such as version control, full-text search, and workflow automation. OpenKM is highly customizable and can be tailored to meet the specific needs of your organization.

OpenKM is a great option for businesses that want the flexibility of an open-source solution and the ability to customize the system to their exact requirements. Its active community and extensive documentation make it easy to get started and find support.

Key Features:

Open-source and customizable

Version control

Full-text search

Workflow automation

Pricing: Community edition is free; Professional edition starts at approximately $30 per user per month.

LogicalDOC

LogicalDOC is a document management system designed for businesses of all sizes. It offers features such as version control, workflow automation, and optical character recognition (OCR). LogicalDOC is easy to use and can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud. Its intuitive interface and powerful features make it a popular choice for businesses looking to improve their document management processes.

LogicalDOC helps organizations streamline their workflows, reduce paper clutter, and improve collaboration. Its OCR capabilities allow you to easily search and retrieve information from scanned documents.

Key Features:

Version control

Workflow automation

Optical character recognition (OCR)

On-premises or cloud deployment

Pricing: Starts at $75 per month.

FileHold

FileHold is a document management system that offers a range of features, including version control, workflow automation, and records management. It is designed to help businesses manage their documents more efficiently and securely. FileHold provides a central repository for all your documents, ensuring compliance and data governance.

FileHold is a good option for businesses that need a comprehensive document management system with robust security features. Its records management capabilities help you comply with industry regulations and manage your documents throughout their lifecycle.

Key Features:

Version control

Workflow automation

Records management

Secure document storage

Pricing: Contact FileHold for a custom quote.

Therefore

Therefore is a document management system that focuses on simplicity and ease of use. It offers features such as version control, workflow automation, and full-text search. Therefore is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, making it easy for businesses to implement and use.

Therefore helps organizations streamline their document management processes, reduce errors, and improve collaboration. Its simple interface and powerful features make it a great choice for businesses that want a document management system that is easy to learn and use.

Key Features:

Version control

Workflow automation

Full-text search

User-friendly interface

Pricing: Contact Therefore for a custom quote.

Feature Comparison Table

Here’s a quick comparison of some key features and pricing for the document management systems discussed. Note that pricing can vary based on the number of users, features required, and deployment options.

Feature M-Files DocuWare Laserfiche OpenKM LogicalDOC FileHold Therefore Deployment Cloud/On-Premise Cloud Cloud/On-Premise On-Premise Cloud/On-Premise On-Premise On-Premise Workflow Automation Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Version Control Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes OCR Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Pricing Contact Vendor Starts at $300/mo Contact Vendor Free/Paid Options Starts at $75/mo Contact Vendor Contact Vendor

Tips for Choosing the Right DMS

Assess Your Needs: Determine your specific document management requirements, including the volume of documents, workflow complexity, and compliance needs.

List all the departments that will be using the DMS. Identify the specific document types each department handles. Determine the level of security and access control required for each document type.

Consider Scalability: Choose a system that can grow with your business and accommodate future needs.

Evaluate the DMS’s ability to handle increasing document volumes. Check if the system can easily add new users and features. Consider the long-term costs of scaling the system.

Evaluate Integration Capabilities: Ensure the DMS integrates seamlessly with your existing business systems.

Identify the systems that need to be integrated with the DMS (e.g., CRM, ERP). Check if the DMS offers APIs or pre-built integrations for these systems. Test the integration to ensure data flows smoothly between systems.

Prioritize User-Friendliness: Choose a system that is easy to use and requires minimal training.

Request a demo of the DMS and evaluate its user interface. In

FAQ

Related reading