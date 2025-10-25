Top CRM Email Marketing Platforms For 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Choosing the right CRM with robust email marketing capabilities is crucial for businesses aiming to nurture leads, personalize customer interactions, and drive sales growth. The market is saturated with options, each promising to streamline your marketing efforts. This article highlights the 10 best CRM email marketing software and platforms poised to dominate in 2025, helping you make an informed decision.

We’ll explore their key features, pricing, and how they can help you achieve your marketing goals, from automating email campaigns to tracking customer engagement and personalizing every interaction.

What Are the Best CRM Email Marketing Platforms?

1. HubSpot CRM

HubSpot CRM is a popular choice, especially for businesses already invested in the HubSpot ecosystem. It offers a free version with basic CRM functionalities, and its email marketing tools are seamlessly integrated. This makes it easy to manage contacts, track interactions, and personalize email campaigns.

HubSpot’s email marketing features include a drag-and-drop email editor, personalization options, A/B testing, and detailed analytics. You can create automated email workflows to nurture leads and engage customers at different stages of the buyer’s journey. Its reporting capabilities provide insights into email performance, helping you optimize your campaigns for better results.

Free CRM with email marketing tools

Drag-and-drop email editor

A/B testing

Detailed analytics

Pricing: HubSpot offers a free CRM. Marketing Hub plans (including email marketing) start at $20/month.

2. Salesforce Sales Cloud

Salesforce Sales Cloud is a comprehensive CRM platform known for its extensive customization options and powerful features. Its email marketing capabilities are enhanced through integrations with platforms like Marketing Cloud, offering advanced automation, segmentation, and personalization features.

Salesforce allows businesses to create highly targeted email campaigns based on customer data and behavior. It provides tools for managing email lists, designing professional email templates, and tracking email performance. Its AI-powered features, such as Einstein, can help optimize email send times and personalize content for individual recipients.

Extensive customization options

Integration with Marketing Cloud

AI-powered features (Einstein)

Advanced automation

Pricing: Salesforce Sales Cloud plans start at $25/user/month.

3. Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM is a versatile and affordable CRM platform suitable for businesses of all sizes. It offers a wide range of features, including email marketing, sales automation, and customer support. Its email marketing tools are integrated seamlessly into the CRM, allowing you to manage contacts, track interactions, and personalize email campaigns.

Zoho CRM provides tools for creating and sending email newsletters, promotional emails, and automated email workflows. It offers features like A/B testing, email analytics, and email deliverability management. Its social media integration allows you to track social media interactions and incorporate them into your email marketing strategy.

Affordable pricing

Sales automation

Email deliverability management

Social media integration

Pricing: Zoho CRM plans start at $12/user/month.

4. ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is a dedicated email marketing and automation platform that also offers CRM functionalities. It’s known for its powerful automation features, allowing businesses to create highly personalized and targeted email campaigns. ActiveCampaign’s CRM features help you manage contacts, track interactions, and segment your audience for better targeting.

With ActiveCampaign, you can create automated email workflows based on customer behavior, preferences, and demographics. It offers features like dynamic content, conditional content, and predictive sending. Its reporting capabilities provide insights into email performance, helping you optimize your campaigns for better results.

Powerful automation features

Dynamic content

Conditional content

Predictive sending

Pricing: ActiveCampaign plans start at $29/month.

5. Pipedrive

Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM platform designed to help businesses manage their sales pipeline and close more deals. Its email marketing features are integrated seamlessly into the CRM, allowing you to track email interactions, personalize communications, and automate follow-up emails.

Pipedrive offers features like email tracking, email templates, and email scheduling. It integrates with popular email providers like Gmail and Outlook, allowing you to send and receive emails directly from the CRM. Its sales automation features help you streamline your sales process and close deals faster.

Sales-focused CRM

Email tracking

Email templates

Integration with Gmail and Outlook

Pricing: Pipedrive plans start at $14.90/user/month.

6. Keap (formerly Infusionsoft)

Keap is a CRM and marketing automation platform designed for small businesses. It offers a range of features, including email marketing, sales automation, and customer relationship management. Its email marketing tools are designed to help you nurture leads, engage customers, and drive sales.

Keap’s email marketing features include a drag-and-drop email editor, personalization options, and automated email workflows. It offers features like lead scoring, segmentation, and email tracking. Its reporting capabilities provide insights into email performance, helping you optimize your campaigns for better results.

Designed for small businesses

Lead scoring

Segmentation

Email tracking

Pricing: Keap plans start at $199/month.

7. Freshsales Suite

Freshsales Suite is a CRM platform that offers a comprehensive suite of sales and marketing tools, including email marketing. It’s designed to help businesses manage their sales pipeline, automate marketing tasks, and improve customer engagement.

Freshsales Suite’s email marketing features include a drag-and-drop email editor, email templates, and automated email workflows. It offers features like A/B testing, email analytics, and email deliverability management. Its AI-powered features can help optimize email send times and personalize content for individual recipients.

Comprehensive suite of tools

A/B testing

Email analytics

AI-powered features

Pricing: Freshsales Suite plans start at $15/user/month.

8. Insightly

Insightly is a CRM platform designed for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers a range of features, including email marketing, project management, and sales automation. Its email marketing tools are integrated seamlessly into the CRM, allowing you to manage contacts, track interactions, and personalize email campaigns.

Insightly provides tools for creating and sending email newsletters, promotional emails, and automated email workflows. It offers features like email templates, email tracking, and email scheduling. Its reporting capabilities provide insights into email performance, helping you optimize your campaigns for better results.

Designed for small to medium-sized businesses

Project management

Email templates

Email scheduling

Pricing: Insightly plans start at $29/user/month.

9. EngageBay

EngageBay is an all-in-one marketing, sales, and service platform that offers a free CRM with email marketing capabilities. It’s designed to help small businesses automate their marketing efforts, manage their sales pipeline, and provide excellent customer support.

EngageBay’s email marketing features include a drag-and-drop email editor, email templates, and automated email workflows. It offers features like segmentation, personalization, and email tracking. Its reporting capabilities provide insights into email performance, helping you optimize your campaigns for better results.

All-in-one platform

Free CRM with email marketing

Segmentation

Personalization

Pricing: EngageBay offers a free plan. Paid plans start at $14.99/user/month.

10. Sendinblue

Sendinblue is a marketing automation platform with strong email marketing capabilities. It offers a range of features, including email marketing, SMS marketing, and chat. Its CRM features help you manage contacts, track interactions, and segment your audience for better targeting.

Sendinblue’s email marketing features include a drag-and-drop email editor, email templates, and automated email workflows. It offers features like A/B testing, transactional emails, and email deliverability management. Its reporting capabilities provide insights into email performance, helping you optimize your campaigns for better results.

Strong email marketing capabilities

SMS marketing

Transactional emails

Email deliverability management

Pricing: Sendinblue offers a free plan. Paid plans start at $25/month.

Feature Comparison

Here’s a quick comparison of some key features and pricing for the listed CRM email marketing platforms

