In January Microsoft promised that their new Together and Large Gallery Mode will be coming to Microsoft Teams on the web in March.

Together mode positions up to 50 invitees into a virtual space by removing each individual background people have and replacing them with a common background. The feature was already supported in the desktop app, but unfortunately not when Microsoft Teams meetings are accessed via the web client in Chrome and Edge.

Unfortunately, the roll-out of the feature was delayed by two months, but today Microsoft confirmed that the feature is now ready, and will be rolling out in the next week or two.

Microsoft will also be rolling out Large Gallery Mode, which increases the number of people who can be seen on the screen at one time, to the web at the same time also.

Using the uBar, users will now be able to easily switch between the various modes.

The roll-out is set to start in early May and complete by early June.