Microsoft’s new Chromium-based Edge is better than the previous Edge in a lot of areas. The new Edge is not only a better browser than the old one but it also provides more controls to the user. Microsoft already allows users to customize the New Tab Page(NTP) on the Chromium Edge browser but besides that, you can also make the NTP load faster than on the new Edge by blocking all the content that is shown by MSN.

To limit the New Tab Page to showing only the Search box and the Microsoft branding, you can follow the below steps:

Open new tab in Edge browser, click on the gear icon and select Custom, Uncheck Show Quick links and Image of the day, and click on down arrow under Content and choose “Content off”.

Alternatively, you can also give the NTP a minimal look as well as make it load faster by following the below steps:

Use Windows Search or take help of utility such as Everything Search to find the Hosts file in Windows, it is located here: C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc\hosts Open it with Notepad or Notepad++ Add the following entry and save the changes.

0.0.0.0 ntp.msn.com Launch the Edge browser and open the new tab. If you don’t see the new Edge logo wallpaper, clear Edge browser data.

Via: Techdows