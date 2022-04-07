Creative agencies can call themselves professionals in their own field, but TikTok is still a big world for them to navigate. With continuous changes in the platform and a huge mass of users, finding the right tactics and formula for success can be tricky for such agencies. With this, Tiktok introduced its new Creative Agency Partnerships (CAP) University program on Wednesday. The program aims to help creative agencies master the dos and don’ts on the platform and educate them with TikTok-related facts that will help them turn into instant “TikTok Experts.” According to TikTok, it is a five-day program that will teach enrollees how marketing works on the platform.

“As a creative agency, you know that in order to stay relevant, you need to continually rediscover your creativity—honing your skills, learning new tools, and tapping into the torrent of culture and content where the best ideas take shape,” writes TikTok in its post. “TikTok’s Creative Agency Partnerships (CAP) team is excited to share that we’ve created an initiative just for you, a custom learning program exclusively for creative agencies who want to become TikTok experts. After completing the program, you’ll be able to lead your clients into this new frontier of marketing with authority and fluency—and a lot of fun!”

TikTok stresses that traditional marketing strategies are ineffective nowadays. “Our agency partners recognize that TikTok helps facilitate creativity and joy for users, brands, and creators,” it says. With this, the platform hopes to share how things work within its world, which could lead to the reflection of marketers on how they should plan and conceptualize their next projects.

“The goal of CAP University is to inspire next-level creative content on the world’s fastest-growing entertainment platform,” reads the post. “After completing the program, enrollees will be able to lead conversations with their clients, concept and create for the platform, and continue driving their clients’ business forward. Most importantly, enrollees will have a newfound understanding of the creative possibilities on and off the platform.”

In the post, TikTok details the curriculum of the program that is divided into 5: TikTok 101, TikTok: From Briefing to Pitching, Concepting and Creating for TikTok, Trends and Music Licensing, and Collaborating with Creators.

Each part of the curriculum will give and teach enrollees essential data, concepts, and strategies that will guide them in planning their marketing campaigns. Some of the things promised to be presented in the program are the TikTok statistics and data, trends and patterns, the anatomy of a trend, and TikTok Creator Marketplace basics.

On the other hand, to allow anyone to join the program, TikTok says that CAP University courses will be hosted as live webinar sessions. The company also promises that all enrollees who would complete and finish the program can sign up for a live office hours session with TikTok’s CAP team to ask the actual experts for more tips and further inquiries.