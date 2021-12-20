Samsung is pretty good at supporting their older handsets, but it can take quite some time for big software updates to arrive on your handset.

Samsung has already released OneUI 4.0 + Android 12 to the Samsung Galaxy S21, Flip 3 and Fold 3, but the company is already working on OneUI 4.1, which is expected to debut on the Samsung Galaxy S22.

According to a moderator on Samsung’s support forums, however, the update will arrive around the same time on the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

With the Samsung Galaxy S22 slated to be released in early February 2022, the update to the other handsets is also expected the same month.

The same moderator did not confirm the timing for other handsets such as the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but they should not be too far behind.

OneUI 4.1 is expected to be a relatively minor update which nevertheless is expected to bring a number of new features to supported handsets.

via SamMobile