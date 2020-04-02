This is the Samsung Galaxy A21 (marketing render)

Renders of a new, unannounced low-cost Samsung handset has just leaked.

A 360-view of the Samsung Galaxy A21 has been posted by Evan Blass, showing the quad-lens camera handset in all its glory.

The marketing render shows the device has pretty narrow bezels and a punch-hole camera, but still a considerable chin.

We can also see that the device has a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and likely a headphone jack port.

Earlier leaks have suggested the handset is powered by a Mediatek processor and has 3G of RAM, and will be powered by Android 10, likely with an earlier version of OneUI 2.

It is not yet known when the handset will be launched, but the presence of marketing renders suggests it may not be too long.