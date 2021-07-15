Yesterday at the Inspire 2021 partner conference, Microsoft announced the Windows 365 Cloud PC, a new cloud service that will allow organizations to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 on any device from the cloud. Windows 365 Cloud PC is built on Azure Virtual Desktop service and will be available for organizations from August 2nd.

At the time Microsoft did not reveal the pricing of the service, but today the company let the cost per seat of one configuration slip during a presentation.

The screenshot shows that a two CPUs, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage configuration will cost $31 per month, as part of the Windows 365 Business option, which includes 300 or fewer users.

This pricing is in line with industry standards, such as Citrix’s remote desktop solution.

In a statement Microsoft said this was the cost of only 1 configuration:

“This is pricing for just one SKU. Microsoft will have many more options, both in terms of configurations and price points, to share when the product becomes generally available on August 2nd.”

With Windows 365, organizations can choose the size of the Cloud PC based on their needs with predictable per user per month pricing. Since Windows will be running in the cloud, users can instant-on boot to their personal Cloud PC and stream their business apps, data and settings across devices. You just need a web browser to access the Windows 365 Cloud PC. So, you can enjoy Windows 365 from any device including your Mac, iPad, Linux PC, and an Android device.

Cloud PC represents the next big step in cloud computing that connects the Microsoft Cloud and personal devices in a powerful new way. With the announcement of Windows 365, we’re inviting organizations, employees, and partner store imagine experiences with Windows and their devices and look forward to creating new scenarios for users everywhere.

Microsoft is also making it easy for enterprise IT to procure, deploy and manage Cloud PCs. Microsoft Endpoint Manager will show Cloud PCs alongside traditional physical PCs for easy manageability. Endpoint Analytics dashboard will allow the IT to easily identify the Cloud PC environments that are not performing well and upgrade them if required.

Windows 365 features:

Procure, provision, and deploy in minutes, with optional automated OS updates.

Offers user anywhere access to their personalized Windows desktop experience.

Tailor compute and configurations for an elastic workforce.

Pick up where you left off on the device of your choice.

Optimize experiences on Windows endpoints.

Scale confidently with per-user pricing.

via The verge