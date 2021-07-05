These ASRock motherboards are compatible with Windows 11

Windows 11 has strict hardware requirements, particularly regarding the TPM 2.0 chip, meaning not all motherboards are compatible with the new OS.

Today motherboard supplier ASRock published its list of motherboards that have the required hardware, which on some occasions will need to be activated in the BIOS.

ASRock Windows 11 Compatible AMD Series Motherboards

Generation Supported Chipset

*AM4 300 series X399, X370, B350, A320

*AM4 400 series X470, B450

AM4 500 series X570, B550, A520

TRX40 series TRX40

To enable the TPM chip on these motherboards:

(a) Go to “Advanced” \ “CPU Configuration” page to find [AMD fTPM switch].

(b) Adjust “AMD fTPM switch” option to [AMD CPU fTPM].

ASRock Windows 11 Compatible Intel Series Motherboards

Generation Supported Chipset

*Intel 100 series Z170, H170, B150, H110

*Intel 200 series Z270, H270, B250

Intel 300 series Z390, Z370, H370, B360, B365, H310, H310C

Intel 400 series Z490, H470, B460, H410

Intel 500 series Z590, B560, H510, H570

Intel X299 series X299

To enable the TPM chip on these motherboards:

(a) Go to “Security page” to find the “Intel® Platform Trust Technology” option.

(b) Enabled “Intel® Platform Trust Technology” under UEFI BIOS

via wccftech