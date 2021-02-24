There was a time when Microsoft was convinced the next wave of creativity would involve us sculpting and embedding 3D objects in our homework and presentations, but it is safe to say that vision never panned out, such that in 2018 Microsoft completely removed Remix 3D, their online gallery of 3D primitives, from the Paint 3D app.

A remnant of that time still remains, however, partly in the unused Paint 3D app, and also the 3D Objects folder.

Now, with the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21322 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, Microsoft has taken a step to remove this vestigial remnant.

In Windows 10 21H2 the 3D Objects folder will no longer be shown as a special folder in File Explorer.

It will still be available, but if you need to access this folder, you need to do so via typing %userprofile% in File Explorer or through the navigation pane option “Show all folders”.

It is good to see some positive housekeeping in the OS. With the death of downloadable music, I feel the Music folder should be the next on the list.

What do our readers think? Let us know below.

via HowtoGeek