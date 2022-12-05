The Rumble Fish 2, Afterglitch, Hindsight, and more coming to Xbox this week

It’s another week of December, which means a new wave of game titles is coming to Xbox. This week’s announcement is not as ample as the other game releases in the previous weeks, but they should be enough to entertain you. With this, here are the games coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass this week.

Swordship

December 7 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Get a twist of the traditional arcade shooter with Swordship, a shoot ’em up game without you directly shooting the enemy. Instead of guns and lasers of your own, rely on your wits to use your enemies’ power to shoot others. The secret? Smooth dodges. But how far can you go in this game where your enemies lurk in every corner, wanting to blast you up?

Togges

December 7 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Toggles is a mixture of classic and new game themes. Explore the world of sandbox adventure as you stack Togges blocks that will let you solve puzzles and get to the places you want to go.

Hindsight

December 6

Try this new narrative game that follows a woman’s life story. Discover the past memories through her physical possessions, giving hints and clues for the mysteries you need to solve and the future you want to see.

Bot Gaiden

December 7 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Be in control of ninjabots Robyu and Bytron in Bot Gaiden, and retrieve the golden skulls stolen by Giorqio and his band of hench-bots. Slice the enemies blocking your path, and execute your moves with precision and speed to reach your destination as fast as possible. The skulls are making Hench-bots stronger and stronger, so recover them before it’s too late for you.

Mech Armada

December 8 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

You have the power to customize your Mechs in Mech Armada. Build and upgrade them using over 80 unique parts, giving you both advantages and disadvantages in specific battle scenarios against The Swarm. With this, make the right choices that will help your Mechs function efficiently and save your resources in the best possible ways.

Terror of Hemasaurus

December 9

You don’t always have to be the hero to enjoy a game. Terror of Hemasaurus proves that by giving you the power to control a giant monster that wreaks havoc on humanity in this smash ’em up game. Destruction and carnage are your main objective, so invite up to three friends and start the chaos!

Dobo’s Heroes

December 6 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Save the formerly enthusiastic Dobo, who is now a recluse living in a dark room. Use his grandchildren’s power in order to bring back Dobo’s former glory by entering portals and solving missions in this puzzle platformer.

Hello Neighbor 2

December 6 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Game Pass – Available on day one with Game Pass)

Discover the secrets of your neighbor, which happens to be controlled by an advanced AI that learns from your decisions and actions. Will you be able to outsmart your opponent in this stealth horror game if your enemy has an adaptive mind?

Firefighting Simulator – The Squad

December 7 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Experience life as a firefighter in Firefighting Simulator – The Squad, which will put you in over 30 diverse deployment locations spread across the city inspired by the North American West Coast. Save lives and face the wrath of fire by arming yourself with instruments from well-known firefighting equipment manufacturers.

Chained Echoes

December 8 (Game Pass – Available on day one with Game Pass)

Try this 16-bit story-driven JRPG set in a fantasy world, where you’ll encounter dragons, magic, mechs, and airships. Guide a group of heroes as they face foes and aspire to end the war between the three kingdoms of Valandis.

The Rumble Fish 2

December 8

Enjoy this legendary arcade game, which is now tweaked for consoles. Aside from its brand-new Online Versus Mode, it also now boasts the Rollback Netcode that corrects lag between players, making the experience online streamlined.

Afterglitch

December 9

The universe is full of secrets, and Afterglitch is all about that. Explore the possibilities by diving into the unknown and searching unfamiliar worlds for other life forms. Be an astronaut in this experimental third-person exploration sci-fi video game with no physical boundaries and limits. Soon, your multidimensional journey will lead you to an extraterrestrial civilization discovery.