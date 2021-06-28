Microsoft has released version v0.41.2 of their PowerToys utility. Powertoys include a tool to rename files, a keyboard manager and application launcher, image resizer, colour picker, microphone muter, and more.
The update focuses mainly on stability and optimization but also brings a brand-new tool – Awake, which allows Power-Users to now keep their computer awake on demand.
Changelog:
- Shortcut guide removed support for long
Winpress to activate. Now supports
Win + ?by default
- Turned off FancyZones canvas editor magnetic snapping to allow keyboard support
- Updated Color Picker GIF for OOBE.
- Removed outdated MSIX code
- Upgraded all projects to Modern WPF 0.94
- Dropped support for the module interface API to save settings
- Removed Winstore dependency
General
- Improved auto-update experience in PowerToys Settings
- Updated general bug report information to be more robust
- Improved settings layout for radio button groups. Updated images and menu for OOBE.
- Localization updates
Awake
- New Awake utility added! Power-Users can now keep their computer awake on-demand without having to manage its power settings.
Color Picker
- Improvements to Color Picker’s zoom functionality.
- Prevent duplicate colors from appearing in selection history
- Improved UX to better support keyboard navigation.
- Fixed OOBE hotkey description.
FancyZones
- Full keyboard support for canvas editor’s main window and context.
- New support for faster layout selection by double clicking a desired layout from the editor to automatically apply it and dismiss the editor.
- New zone activation behaviour allows users to snap a window to the zone who’s center is closest to the cursor.
- Added process icon for FancyZones.
- Fixed issue with zoning minimized windows.
- Fixed a bunch of accessibility bugs
- Now an independent exe, detached from the runner process.
File Explorer Add-Ons
- Adjusted Markdown newline behaviour to be less strict so the add-on behaves more like GitHub implementations
Image Resizer
- Fixed bug with custom size option where leaving a height/width value blank caused the output to be a 1 x 1 square pixel. Now the blank value automatically adjusts to the height/width that was set.
PowerRename
- Fixed File Explorer crash when running PowerRename
PowerToys Run
- Multiple crashing bugs resolved.
- New Unit Converter plugin! Activate in the query prompt with the default activation phrase
%%. Ex:
%% 10 ft in m.
- New Windows Settings plugin! Search for specific Windows settings from PowerToys Run by utilizing the default activation phrase
$followed by the desired setting. Ex:
$ Add/Remove Programsor
$ Device:.
- Updated the URL plugin to enable quickly launching the default browser with the action keyword, which defaults to
//.
- Added remainder/modulo support for Calculator plugin via
%operator.
- Faster launching from improved Win32 program indexing.
- Search text results now highlight matched characters from input.
Settings / Welcome to PowerToys
- Fixed Color Picker’s key-binding information
Shortcut Guide
- Customize key-binding from settings menu
- Took Shortcut guide out of the runner process to remove unnecessary interdependencies
Installer
- Updated .NET Core dependency to 3.1.15
- Reduced the network traffic by making the updater not download files when they’re already cached
The current version of PowerToys can be found here.
