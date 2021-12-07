Microsoft has pushed out a large firmware update for the Surface Duo 2, taking the firmware to version 2021.923.272.

The 258 MB update brings a number of improvements including to camera and Bluetooth and also a number of new features.

The changelog reads:

Addresses scenarios outlines in the Android Security Bulletin—December 2021.

Improves system reliability and stability.

Improves app navigations with added support animations.

Improves camera usability.

Improves touch responsiveness.

Improves support for LDAC enabled Bluetooth devices.

Improves reliability in the Android Auto experience.

New Surface Duo 2 features: Enabled launching of OneNote when clicking the top button on Surface Slim Pen. Requires Surface Slim Pen to be paired with Surface Duo 2. Enabled in Surface Duo features, in Settings, to choose the default screen when folded. Enabled in Surface Duo features, in Settings, to choose preferences for answering phone calls when folded.



The ability to choose which screen becomes active when you fold the device should significantly simplify the user experience of Surface Duo 2 owners, which have been troubled by unreliable and unpredictable responses to the G-sensor.

The new Surface Duo 2 features Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays (5.8” touchscreens open to 8.3”). The displays also support a 90Hz screen refresh rate and are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The dual-screen smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and has a triple camera setup, which is consists of a 12 MP telephoto, a 12 MP wide-angle, and a 16 MP ultra-wide. The Surface Duo also has what is called a Glance Bar, allowing you to check incoming calls and messages, adjust the volume, and check battery life while charging. You can check the full Surface Duo specs here or purchase one starting from $1499 at Microsoft here (Microsoft Surface Duo 2).

You can download the update by Checking for Updates in Settings.

via the WC