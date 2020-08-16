The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword listed for Nintendo Switch on Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is an excellent game that originally launched on the Nintendo Wii. The game garnered excellent reviews and sits at a 93 on Metacritic. Sword combat received a massive upgrade since the last entry in the acclaimed franchise and gamers loved the title for it.

Many months ago, rumors were floating around that Skyward Sword was getting an upgraded version for Nintendo Switch. Well, it looks like the rumors were true because Amazon just listed the game for the system. It’s unclear when it’ll release, but the listing does give some credibility to the rumors.

As with any such leak, take it with a grain of salt until Nintendo officially announces the game. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we know more, but it seems like the game is just around the corner. Maybe it’ll be announced at the next Nintendo showcase in the coming weeks.