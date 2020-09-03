If you, like me, have been waiting for a worthy successor to the HP Spectre Folio laptop, Qualcomm may have an interesting proposal for you.

At Qualcomm’s IFA presentation Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon revealed that HP is working on a new convertible powered by their new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor, which offers 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and improved performance and efficiency.

The device can be recognized by its iconic leather-clad design and movable screen, and appears to have added support for a Surface Pro X-style pen.

The HP Spectre Folio

The development, unfortunately, leaves me rather disappointed – having always wanted an HP Spectre Folio, I did not want to purchase an old device when a new, more powerful version is on its way. Given that the HP Spectre Folio 2 will likely be less powerful than the original HP Spectre Folio, it seems the wait may have been in vain. Additionally, I am not inclined to spend more than $1000 on a Snapdragon-powered laptop.

via the WC