Microsoft is reportedly planning on revealing a little something during Geoff Keighley’s annual The Game Awards celebrations.

Reputable industry insider Jeff Grubb has revealed that Xbox will be turning up at The Game Awards with a very special announcement for its fans.

Not many details were given, but Grubb did say the following: “[Xbox] has something coming to The Game Awards.” via VG24/7. Pretty simple.

Microsoft does have a history of revealing some rather high-profile announcement during Geoff Keighley’s presentation. Last year, Microsoft used the awards ceremony to reveal the Xbox Series X, then only known as the moniker Project Scarlett. Even the console’s design was revealed.

Alongside the console reveal, Microsoft also revealed their first next-gen game: Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga, showing off the next-gen sequence just before Gearbox’s PlayStation 5 exclusive Godfall was unveiled.

Whatever Xbox news is shown off during The Game Awards, it won’t be Halo Infinite, despite how much information fans are craving to find out. While it may be Xbox’s highest-profile title, even going with far as to decorate the back of the Xbox Series X box, developer 343 Industries has stated that the game won’t be present at the event.

There are a few high-profile releases that could be shown off during the ceremony. Playground Games’ recently revealed Fable reboot could be properly exhibited following its teaser trailer earlier this year. On the other hand, Microsoft could use the opportunity to reveal Playground’s other in-development project: Forza Horizon 5.

Xbox’s Series X games showcase earlier this year did tease multiple other games: Avowed, Forza Motorsport, CrossFire X, Everwild, State of Decay 3 and more.

Just like with everything at that particular showcase, not much has been revealed of any of these projects. However, The Game Awards could be a fantastic time for Microsoft to fill in the blanks for its fanbase.