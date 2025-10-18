The Best Lunar Calendar Software For Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Navigating the complexities of the lunar cycle can be a fascinating endeavor, whether you’re tracking astrological events, planning agricultural activities, or simply curious about the moon’s phases. Fortunately, several excellent lunar calendar software options are available for Windows 10 and 11, providing detailed information and visualizations right on your desktop. This article explores some of the best choices, helping you select the perfect tool to suit your lunar tracking needs.

Lunar calendar software offers a range of features, from basic phase displays to advanced astrological calculations. These applications can be invaluable for anyone interested in understanding and utilizing the moon’s influence. Let’s delve into the top contenders and discover what each has to offer.

What is the Best Lunar Calendar Software?

AstroLunar Calendar

AstroLunar Calendar is a comprehensive lunar calendar software designed for Windows users interested in astrology and lunar influences. It provides detailed information about the moon’s phases, astrological signs, and aspects. This software is particularly useful for those who want to understand how the moon’s position affects various aspects of life.

AstroLunar Calendar helps users track the moon’s daily movements and its relationships with other planets. With its intuitive interface and advanced features, it is a valuable tool for both amateur and professional astrologers.

Displays the moon’s current phase and astrological sign.

Provides detailed astrological aspects and interpretations.

Offers customizable alerts for specific lunar events.

Includes a comprehensive database of astrological information.

Pricing: $29.95

Deluxe Moon Phase

Deluxe Moon Phase is a visually appealing and informative lunar calendar software for Windows. It offers a beautiful graphical representation of the moon’s current phase, along with detailed information about sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset times. The software is designed to be user-friendly, making it accessible to both beginners and experienced lunar enthusiasts.

Deluxe Moon Phase not only displays the current moon phase but also provides a forecast of future phases. This feature is particularly useful for planning activities based on the lunar cycle.

Visually stunning representation of the moon’s phases.

Detailed information about sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset times.

Forecast of future moon phases.

Customizable widgets for desktop display.

Pricing: $9.99

Lunar Phase Pro

Lunar Phase Pro is a robust lunar calendar software that offers a wide range of features for tracking the moon’s phases and astrological influences. It provides detailed information about the moon’s position, astrological aspects, and lunar cycles. This software is suitable for users who need advanced lunar tracking capabilities.

Lunar Phase Pro helps users understand the moon’s impact on various aspects of life, including health, relationships, and finances. With its comprehensive features and customizable options, it is a powerful tool for lunar enthusiasts.

Detailed information about the moon’s position and astrological aspects.

Comprehensive lunar cycle tracking.

Customizable alerts for specific lunar events.

Integration with other astrological software.

Pricing: $39.99

Moon Calendar

Moon Calendar is a simple yet effective lunar calendar software for Windows. It provides a clear and concise display of the moon’s current phase, along with essential information about moonrise and moonset times. The software is designed to be easy to use, making it a great choice for beginners.

Moon Calendar offers a straightforward way to track the moon’s phases without overwhelming users with complex features. Its simplicity and ease of use make it an ideal tool for anyone who wants a quick and reliable lunar calendar.

Clear and concise display of the moon’s current phase.

Essential information about moonrise and moonset times.

User-friendly interface.

Lightweight and easy to install.

Pricing: Free

The Time and Date Moon Phase Calculator is a web-based tool that provides detailed information about the moon’s phases, rise and set times, and other lunar data. While not a software application, it’s a valuable resource accessible from any Windows device with internet access. It offers a wealth of information and is easy to use.

This tool is perfect for quick lookups and planning activities based on lunar cycles. The Time and Date website is a trusted source for accurate time and date information.

Detailed moon phase information.

Moonrise and moonset times.

Interactive calendar view.

Accessible from any device with internet access.

Pricing: Free

Tips

Consider your needs: Determine what features are most important to you, such as astrological interpretations, visual appeal, or ease of use.

Determine what features are most important to you, such as astrological interpretations, visual appeal, or ease of use. Try before you buy: If possible, download a trial version of the software to see if it meets your expectations.

If possible, download a trial version of the software to see if it meets your expectations. Read reviews: Check online reviews to get insights from other users about the software’s performance and reliability.

Lunar Insights on Your Desktop

Choosing the right lunar calendar software can enhance your understanding and appreciation of the moon’s cycles. Whether you’re an astrologer, gardener, or simply curious about the moon, these software options provide valuable tools and insights right on your Windows desktop.

Feature Comparison

Feature AstroLunar Calendar Deluxe Moon Phase Lunar Phase Pro Moon Calendar Time and Date Moon Phase Calculator Astrological Data Yes No Yes No No Visual Appeal Moderate High Moderate Low Moderate Ease of Use Moderate High Moderate High High Price $29.95 $9.99 $39.99 Free Free Platform Windows Windows Windows Windows Web-Based

FAQ

What is lunar calendar software?

Lunar calendar software is an application designed to track and display the phases of the moon, often including additional information such as moonrise and moonset times, astrological data, and lunar cycles.

Is lunar calendar software useful for gardening?

Yes, many gardeners use lunar calendars to plan planting and harvesting activities based on the moon’s phases, believing that the moon’s gravitational pull can affect plant growth.

Can I use lunar calendar software for astrology?

Yes, some lunar calendar software includes astrological data, such as the moon’s position in the zodiac and its aspects to other planets, which can be helpful for astrological analysis.

Is there free lunar calendar software available?

Yes, several free lunar calendar software options are available, such as Moon Calendar and the Time and Date Moon Phase Calculator, which offer basic lunar tracking features.

What features should I look for in lunar calendar software?

Consider features such as visual appeal, ease of use, astrological data, customizable alerts, and the ability to forecast future moon phases when choosing lunar calendar software.

Related reading